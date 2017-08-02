Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

NASA unveils unique photo of sunrise on Saturn

02.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
NASA unveils unique photo of sunrise on Saturn. 60962.jpeg
Source: NASA.GOV

NASA has unveiled a new photo of Saturn made by Cassini satellite. The new photo shows both the southern polar glow of the gas giant and the sunrise.

The photo was taken from an altitude of about 1.25 million kilometers. The image uses the  "false color" technology - in which superimposed images are received through red, green, and ultraviolet spectral filters.

The Cassini research module is a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency. The spacecraft was launched on October 15, 1997. The Cassini reached Saturn on June 30, 2004 having thus become the first artificial satellite of the gas giant.

Not that long ago, the spacecraft started approaching the atmosphere of Saturn. On September 15, 2017, the spacecraft is expected to "sink" in Saturn, and the connection with the spacecraft will be lost.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Secrets of the Moon
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
What will happen to Iraq after the Islamic State terrorist organization is defeated in Mosul? Unfortunately, there are too many things that exclude chances for peace to return to this war-torn country...
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots Russia's Su-35 fighter jet demoralises US pilots

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video

Popular photos

World

Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service