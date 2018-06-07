Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket

Russian Federal Space Agency Roskosmos published a video taken from the outer chamber of the Soyuz MS-09 transport manned spacecraft, which blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6. For the first time in history, the video showed the spaceship separating from the third stage of the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle.



Soyuz separating from third stage

Roscosmos plans to continue using on-board cameras during space launches in the future. Such videos, representatives of the agency said, popularize space and may also help investigate causes of states of emergency that may occur when spaceship separate from booster vehicles.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 transport manned spacecraft blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6. The spaceship successfully separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket according to schedule and continued its autonomous flight to the International Space Station (ISS) under the supervision of Mission Control specialists.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopiev (commander of the Soyuz MS-09), NASA astronaut Serena Aunon and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst (Germany) are on board the spaceship.

The ship is to dock to the International Space Station on June 8 at 16:07 Moscow time. The new crew is to spend 187 days at the ISS. Crew members will install experimental equipment on the outer surface of the station to monitor migration of wild animals and birds.