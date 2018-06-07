World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russian Federal Space Agency Roskosmos published a video taken from the outer chamber of the Soyuz MS-09 transport manned spacecraft, which blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6. For the first time in history, the video showed the spaceship separating from the third stage of the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle.


Soyuz separating from third stage

Roscosmos plans to continue using on-board cameras during space launches in the future. Such videos, representatives of the agency said, popularize space and may also help investigate causes of states of emergency that may occur when spaceship separate from booster vehicles.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 transport manned spacecraft blasted off from Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6. The spaceship successfully separated from the third stage of the carrier rocket according to schedule and continued its autonomous flight to the International Space Station (ISS) under the supervision of Mission Control specialists.

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopiev (commander of the Soyuz MS-09), NASA astronaut Serena Aunon and representative of the European Space Agency Alexander Gerst (Germany) are on board the spaceship.

The ship is to dock to the International Space Station on June 8 at 16:07 Moscow time. The new crew is to spend 187 days at the ISS. Crew members will install experimental equipment on the outer surface of the station to monitor migration of wild animals and birds. 

Topics nasa space soyuz space exploration International Space Station
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
News All >
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people

He loves to advertise himself on the situation in Ukraine, but in fact he speaks Russian very well. He had worked a lot with Russian coach Boris Sobkin, and his wife is Russian too

Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed