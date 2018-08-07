Russian scientists test perpetual nuclear reactor for submarines

Russian scientists developed and successfully tested the active zone of a nuclear reactor that lasts throughout the lifecycle of an atomic submarine.
The active zone of the reactor contains nuclear fuel, where the controlled chain reaction takes place. Currently, one needs to recharge a reactor once in 5-10 years. It usually takes about a month to recharge the reactor.
The reactor, which does not require recharging, will allow to considerably increase the operation rate of the submarine, the former commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Vyacheslav Popov, told RIA Novosti.
The new reactor was tested on a fourth-generation submarine. In the Russian Navy, they are Yasen and Borey class submarines. The Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering named after Afrikantov is the lead developer of active zones of nuclear reactors for the Russian Navy.
