Specialists of the European Space Agency came to conclusion that fragments of the Tiangong-1 spacecraft may fall on the territory of the European Union.

According to Holger Krag, the chief of the ESA's Space Debris Office, the geometry of the station's orbit suggests that fragments of the Tiangong-1 spaceship will fall over any spot further north than 43ºN or further south than 43ºS.

The official thus meant such countries as Spain, Portugal, Italy, Bulgaria and Greece. The fragments of the Chinese spacecraft may fall anywhere between those latitudes, including on the territory of several European countries at once.

"The date, time and geographic footprint of the reentry can only be predicted with large uncertainties," Krag said. "Even shortly before reentry, only a very large time and geographical window can be estimated," he added.

