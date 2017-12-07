World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to install laser navigation system on the Moon

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia intends to install a laser navigation system on the Moon next year. Scientists at the Scientific Development and Production Center named after Lavochkin already work on the project, the Izvestia newspaper wrote.

Russia to install laser navigation system on the Moon. 61642.jpeg

The Luna-25 landing station will be outfitted with special light beacons to detect the location of the landing site of the apparatus; specialists will watch laser signals through the telescope. Such a system will allow both autonomous devices and manned crews to determine their location with a minimum error of about 30 meters. Laser navigation will also be used to organise the movement on the surface of the Moon.

The module is expected to land in the area of the South Pole of the Moon, and lunar latitudes will be determined with high accuracy. To develop the navigation program in the future and measure both latitude and longitude, such devices will be installed closer to the equator of the Moon.

The South Pole of the Moon as a landing site was chosen deliberately, because this territory is considered most acceptable for creating a manned lunar base there.

Earlier, representatives of the Russian Space Corporation Energia said that Russia plans to open its first base on the Moon by 2040-2050.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia to nationalize the Moon
Topics lunar base russian scientists
Topical Analytics
Politics
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Columnists
Darwin and the Capital
Real life stories
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Readers' top
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Conflicts
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Showbiz
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Vadim Gorshenin Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Darwin and the Capital Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitriy Sudakov Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most Dmitriy Sudakov
Comments
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
'Clean' Russian athletes in South Korea: Traitors or patriots?
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Russia to install laser navigation system on the Moon
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
Putin's remarks about collection of biomaterials may bury genetics
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed