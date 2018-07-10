World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia’s Progress spaceships can now reach ISS in record short time

The Progress-MS-09 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station. According to Roscosmos officials, this is the first time, when the flight took only four hours owing to the ultrashort, double orbit pattern.

Earlier, the four-orbit pattern was the shortest route, when spaceships had to orbit the planet four times in about six hours. This is how Soyuz spaceships usually reach the ISS. There is also another reserve route to the International Space Station that lasts for nearly three days, when spaceships orbit the Earth 34 times.

The ultrashort circuit is to be tested on the Progress spaceship before it can be applied to manned spacecraft. The new scheme will make the work day of the crew shorter. In addition, it will be easier to deliver perishable cargoes to the ISS. 

Topics soyuz space progress International Space Station
