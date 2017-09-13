China to fuel all cars with bioethanol

Source: tourisminchina.ru

Chinese authorities plan to provide all conditions for using bioethanol as fuel for all cars in the country by 2020.

According to the National Commission for Development and Reform of China and the National Energy Administration (NEA), China has adopted a program to develop the production and the use of bioethanol. The program suggests that China intends to create a modern system for the production of liquid biofuels, the quality of which must meet international standards. The infrastructure for the use of liquid biofuels will be created throughout the country as well.

Innovation and development in this area in China will be encouraged. In addition, the authorities intend to propagandise the use of this type of fuel among drivers.

In modern conditions, Chinese officials believe, increasing the production of ethanol-based biofuel and promoting its widespread use is of great practical and strategic importance for China. These measures should contribute to the optimisation of the energy structure and show favourable influence on the environment and ecology.

To crown it all, the use of bioethanol will boost the development of the agricultural sector and contribute to the development of the regional economy.

China will soon announce the date, when the country is going to impose a total ban on the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines. Beijing is introducing a new system to stimulate transition to electric vehicles.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru