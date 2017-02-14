Pravda.ru

Russia names price for tour into space

14.02.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia names price for tour into space. 59783.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The start of the tests of Russia's first-ever reusable suborbital spacecraft for space tourism is scheduled for 2019-2020. The development of the project is conducted by KosmoKurs company (the project is funded by a private investor).

KosmoKurs CEO Pavel Pushkin said that a trip into space will cost about $200-250 thousand dollars. However, the price may change.

Tickets for space tours are to go on sale as early as in 2018.

"The spacecraft will be launched from a Russian cosmodrome. Space flights will be conducted at an altitude of Yuri Gagarin's flight," Pushkin told RIA Novosti.

A candidate will be allowed to fly into space after all procedures related to the payment, three-day training and medical examination are complete accordingly. Up to six space travelers will be able to stay in space for 15 minutes (of which 5-6 minutes - under the condition of weightlessness).

Last year, Russian Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia announced a project to send a group of space travelers to the Moon. A ticket to the Moon currently costs about $120 million.

Noteworthy, the first short flight to the Moon is to be conducted on board the modernized Soyuz spaceship already in 2020.

