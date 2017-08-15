Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

Russia announces date to launch superheavy Angara carrier rocket

15.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia announces date to launch superheavy Angara carrier rocket. 61056.jpeg
Source: Roscosmos.ru

Roscosmos announced the time for the launch of the super-heavy Angara rocket and Federation spacecraft from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The rocket and the spacecraft will be launched in 2021 and 2030 respectively.

"We have received an approval for the development of a super-heavy-class launch vehicle, and this project will be implemented at the Vostochny Cosmodrome." In 2021, the launch of the Angara super-heavy carrier rocket will be conducted," Igor Komarov, the head of the Russian space corporation said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to him, a program of manned launches for the development of outer space is to be implemented during 2030. Federation spacecraft is to be launched as part of the program.

The construction of the launch site for the Angara rocket will commence at the Vostochny Cosmodrome  in 2018. Russia and Kazakhstan agreed on the construction of a launch site for a medium-class rocket at Baikonur Cosmodrome. The rocket is to be launched in 2022.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US can not do without Russia in space
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Society

Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Russian Heath Ministry to ban vaping and hookah smoking
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service