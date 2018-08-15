Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter

Roman Kondratyev, a test pilot of Sukhoi design bureau, said that the main mission of Russia's new Su-57 fighter aircraft is to execute special tasks to protect airspace.

"This jet may not always be a stealth aircraft. This technology is needed for specific missions, such as, for example, to overcome air defense, when it is necessary to destroy a target on enemy's territory," the pilot said noting that the Su-57 can be used as a strike aircraft.

The fighter becomes more visible to cars after fuel tanks and weapons are suspended externally, but its radar-cross section decreases after the mission, the pilot added.

The Sukhoi Su-57 a stealth, single-seat, twin-engine multirole fifth-generation jet fighter being developed for air superiority and attack operations. The Su-57 will be the first aircraft in Russian military service to use stealth technology.

The fighter is designed to have supercruise, supermanoeuverability, stealth, and advanced avionics to overcome the prior generation fighter aircraft as well as ground and naval defences. The Su-57 is intended to succeed the MiG-29 and Su-27 in the Russian Air Force.

←