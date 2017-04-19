Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

Dead alien found on Mars

19.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Dead alien found on Mars. 60316.jpeg

Ancient remains of an extraterrestrial creature were found on Mars. The creature died millions of years ago, ufologists believe.

According to them, the alien was a representative of the civilisation that once existed on Mars. The sensational statement was made by a group of American scientists from the National Space Agency, who could see outlines of an alien creature on a photo of the surface of Mars.

The body of the alien creature was crushed by a stone slab. According to the researchers, the creature's leg and arm are sticking out from the slab. The photo currently undergoes further analysis.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Crew for manned flight to Mars ready
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Interview: I asked about her impressions regarding Syria and its people, and she replied, frankly: "Syria is not what the mainstream media wants us to believe it is. One has to see it, to understand...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea

Video

Society

Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
USS Carl Vinson gets lost at sea on the way to North Korea
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
What Russia, Syria and Iran agree upon in Moscow
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
Russia, Syria and Iran as united front against USA
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is crazy
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service