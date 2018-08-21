World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia to create new vertical takeoff aircraft

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Russian Defense Ministry is developing a new vertical takeoff aircraft.

Russia to create new vertical takeoff aircraft. 62769.jpeg

According to Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, the project for the construction of the new aircraft was included in the state armament program on the initiative from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President Putin).

At the moment, designers work on the conceptual model and prototypes, Borisov said at the opening of Army-2018 military and technical forum. Vertical takeoff aircraft are the future of military air forces, the official said, adding that specialists also work on the technology to make takeoff and landing of such aircraft shorter.

Commenting on the timing, Borisov said that such works usually take from seven to ten years.

Vertical takeoff aircraft used to be made back during the times of the Soviet Union. They were Yak-38 aircraft that were supposed to be replaced with Yak-141, but the program was scrapped in 2004.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend

Is French Rafale better than Russian Su-35? pravda
Topics russian air force russian fighter jets
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
News All >
Readers' top
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Popular Commented Readers' choice
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Economics
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart

Gorbachev was not isolated from the world during the days of the State Emergency Committee. Gorbachev could be contacted via secret communication channels, and he was perfectly aware of what was going on

Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Europe
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Mysteries
Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets

Scientists unveiled a few curious details about the skeletal remains from the black sarcophagus that was found in Alexandria, Egypt

Black Egyptian sarcophagus starts telling its secrets
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
Americas
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
History, traditions
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Economics
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Oleg Artyukov Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
USA freezes bank accounts of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets
Russia starts executing S-400 missile systems deal with Turkey in 2019
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Boris Yeltsin tried to escape to US Embassy as USSR was falling apart
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
Putin sets Merkel against Trump. She doesn't mind
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.