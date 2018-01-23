Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe

General designer for manned systems and complexes at Russia's Space Agency, Roscosmos, Yevgeny Mikrin, said that the Russian orbital station could be created after 2019 on the basis of five modules.



Speaking at "Korolev readings" in Moscow, Mikrin stated that a Russian orbital station was possible. "It is planned that it will consist of five modules and will provide the work of a crew of three people," he added.

According to him, the scientific and energy module will be the basic one for the new station. "The newly developed modules include a gateway and a transformable module," Mikrin said.

He also said that the maiden flight and docking of the new Russian manned spacecraft "Federation" is planned for 2024. According to him, it will be a reusable spaceship that will ensure precise landing, including on the Moon.

The head of Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, said that Russia would launch 150 satellites into space until 2025.

Noteworthy, according to earlier reports, the leaders of space agencies of Russia and the United States reached an agreement on the creation of a new space station Deep Space Gateway in Moon's orbit.

Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov explained at the International Astronautical Congress-2017 in Australia that China, India, and other BRICS countries may also take part in the project.

