Large lake of boiling water found on Mars

Russian radio enthusiast Valentin Degterev found a huge lake full of boiling water on pictures of Mars. The photos, taken by NASA, show a body of water two kilometres in diameter in the area of the south pole of Mars, URA.ru says.

The lake is located in a meteorite crater. Having "discovered" so much water on Mars, Degterev assumed that scientists conceal a lot of information about the existence of water on Mars saying that Mars is an anhydrous planet. Like on Earth, the water in the newly-discovered lake on Mars is blue and liquid. The radio enthusiast also assumed that the water in the lake boils all the time and produces a lot of steam.

The researcher provided the coordinates of the site, where the lake was found, and said that the discovery was extremely valuable, because nothing like that was ever found on the Red Planet.

