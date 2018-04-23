Russian radio enthusiast Valentin Degterev found a huge lake full of boiling water on pictures of Mars. The photos, taken by NASA, show a body of water two kilometres in diameter in the area of the south pole of Mars, URA.ru says.
The lake is located in a meteorite crater. Having "discovered" so much water on Mars, Degterev assumed that scientists conceal a lot of information about the existence of water on Mars saying that Mars is an anhydrous planet. Like on Earth, the water in the newly-discovered lake on Mars is blue and liquid. The radio enthusiast also assumed that the water in the lake boils all the time and produces a lot of steam.
The researcher provided the coordinates of the site, where the lake was found, and said that the discovery was extremely valuable, because nothing like that was ever found on the Red Planet.
Pravda.Ru
Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as well as the military of the two countries, will never let a military confrontation spark, but...
An attack is under way against the truth-seeking social media practising data democracy. What is unacceptable is that the liars accuse the truthseekers of lying
On April 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Russia could supply air defense systems to Syria