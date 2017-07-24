Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

World powers to struggle for developing resources of the Moon

24.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
World powers to struggle for developing resources of the Moon. 60896.jpeg

The UN calls to elaborate regulations for the development of the Moon before privately-owned companies take the Earth's natural satellite under control. World superpowers will start competing  for the development lunar resources already in the foreseeable future, Bloomberg reports.

The era of the development of the Moon will trigger the uncontrolled mining of minerals on the satellite. Many companies from different countries already eye the resources on Earth's satellite.

China currently conducts experiments to simulate life on the Moon. The experiment, which will last for 200 days, is conducted with the participation of four volunteers, who will have to spend all these days living in isolation. The experiment is conducted in the laboratory of the State Technical University of Beihan, where the Moon is an isolated 160-square-meter cubicle. This is the first such laboratory in China, and the world's third bioregenerative life support base.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia to nationalize the Moon
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
The head of the People's Republic of Donetsk, Alexander Zakharchenko, announced the decision of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to create a new state - Malorossiya
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia's Gazprom in Europe
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia's Gazprom in Europe
Turkish President Recep Erdogan is playing a complex diplomatic game. On the one hand, he assures his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of "friendship forever" between Turkey and Russia while...
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible

Video

Society

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote

Popular photos

World

Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
Ukraine collapses officially: Donetsk and Luhansk republics create their own state
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia s Gazprom in Europe
Turkey and Israel challenge the rule of Russia's Gazprom in Europe
Ukrainians wait for 13 hours in hot cars to enter Crimea for holidays
Ukrainians wait for 13 hours in hot cars to enter Crimea for holidays
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service