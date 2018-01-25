World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Sinking International Space Station to be much bigger problem than it was with Mir

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Rafail Murtazin, deputy head of the ballistic department of Russia's Energia Space Corporation, said what may happen when the International Space Station is going to be sunk.

Sinking International Space Station to be much bigger problem than it was with Mir. 61874.jpeg
Source: Pixabay.com

During the operation to deorbit the ISS, as many as 120 tons of unburned debris will crash into the non-navigable region of the Pacific Ocean.

The information was voiced during the Korolyov readings in Moscow. Murtazin recalled that the sinking weight of the Russian Mir orbital station in 2001 was 130 tons, while the weight of the ISS is 420-450 tons.

"When we were dealing with the issue of sinking the Mir station, we thought that about 40 tons of debris weighing from 50 grams to 100 kilograms could reach the Earth," the specialist said, RIA Novosti reports.

Murtazin added that even if a third of the weight of the ISS could pass through dense layers of the atmosphere, it would be "about 100-120 tons." The wreckage will be scattered on the area of around six thousand kilometres. Fragments will be separating from the station at different altitudes as it is heading towards Earth's surface.

Solar batteries and radiators will come off at an altitude of about 110 kilometres from the ISS. At 105 kilometres, the station will break down into modules that will subsequently fall apart at an altitude of 70-75 kilometres.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian


Russia develops orbital space station of its own
Topics spaceship International Space Station
Topical Analytics
Americas
Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic'
Real life stories
The idiocy is getting stronger: Russia offered to switch to martial law
Columnists
Haley and Tillerson: Guttersnipe diplomacy of the worst kind
Readers' top
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Conflicts
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria

According to sources in Syria, two US military advisers were killed in Afrin. However, there if no official confirmation to this information

US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project

The USA does not have a picture of the strong Russia, and the Americans will never allow Russians become strong. Sanctions show how obvious the conflict is

It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Planet Earth
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Conflicts
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria

According to sources in Syria, two US military advisers were killed in Afrin. However, there if no official confirmation to this information

US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
Asia
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
Lyuba Lulko Argentina's relationship with Russia suddenly becomes 'strategic' Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov The idiocy is getting stronger: Russia offered to switch to martial law Oleg Artyukov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Haley and Tillerson: Guttersnipe diplomacy of the worst kind Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
About the New Year Address of Marshal Kim Jong Un
Sinking International Space Station to be much bigger problem than it was with Mir
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
IOC pedals back, issues permission for Russian flags in Pyeongchang
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Why doesn't Putin want to take part in debate?
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
IOC pedals back, issues permission for Russian flags in Pyeongchang
Honor me: The hell with you
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed