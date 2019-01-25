World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO shows no interest in Russia's new long cruise missile 9M729

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed military attaches of foreign countries the new 9M729 missile, the creation of which, according to the United States, violates the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-and Short-Range Missiles (INF Treaty).

The Russian Ministry of Defense held a special press conference dedicated to technical characteristics of the 9M729 missile. To demonstrate the missile, the Russian military invited NATO attaches to the Patriot Park in the suburbs of Moscow.

The Head of Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Matveyevsky, showed the 9M728 missile and its upgraded version 9M729.

Matveyevsky assured all present that the modernization of the missile has not increased the range of the missile's flight which was still limited to 500 km in accordance with the terms of the INF Treaty. The modernisation of the missile only changed its payload and accuracy.

The missile became longer because of the new equipment, but its engines and the cruise system remained the same.

It was also reported that NATO military attaches did not attend the presentation, although Russian officials sent invitations to them. NATO shares the concerns of the United States and believes that the new missile should be destroyed.

