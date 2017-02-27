Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

China to build new booster rocket to compete with Russia

27.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
China to build new booster rocket to compete with Russia. 59856.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

China will create a medium lift capacity booster rocket of new generation Chang Zheng-8 (Long March 8), TASS reports.

The new launch vehicle is said to be used for launching commercial satellites. The rocket will significantly reduce costs in the field, experts say.

The design of the central unit of the rocket is said to incorporate the technology of Chang Zheng-7 and Chang Zheng-3A. Solid boosters are believed two meters in diameter. The test launch is scheduled for late 2018. The new launch vehicle will be able to deliver up to 4.5 tons of cargo to  sun-synchronous orbit.

China started developing a space exploration program in October 1956. The first Chinese launch site - Jiuquan - was built in 1958 in Gansu Province. In September 1960, China conducted a successful launch of a Soviet-made rocket from the launch site, while the successful launch of the first Chinese-made rocket was conducted in November 1960. China is expected to create its own space station by 2020. The next step of the Chinese space exploration program is to conduct a manned flight to the Moon.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US accuses China of stealing plans for future war
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
NASA to announce existence of extraterrestrial civilization?
NASA has announced an urgent press conference to be held on February 22 at 21:00 Moscow time. Leading astronomers and scientists, in particular, four scientists from the US and a specialist from...
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy
American billionaire George Soros placed a bet of 500 million dollars on the collapse of the shares of the companies that benefit from the policies of Donald Trump
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims

Video

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Vitaly Churkin s death: Condolences and investigation
Vitaly Churkin's death: Condolences and investigation
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Champions: FC Porto a disgrace, Juve in front, Leicester the dark horse
Champions: FC Porto a disgrace, Juve in front, Leicester the dark horse
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'

Popular photos

World

Soros predicts Trump s inevitable fall and decline of US economy
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
Donald Trump s plans: Deal with Russia, down with EU
Donald Trump's plans: Deal with Russia, down with EU
War in Yugoslavia was a NATO essay for recent interventions in other countries
War in Yugoslavia 'was a NATO essay for recent interventions in other countries'
Al-Nusra makes US stop funding Free Syrian Army
Al-Nusra makes US stop funding Free Syrian Army

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service