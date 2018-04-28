Japanese engineers create gigantic robot that can transform into real sports car. Video

Japanese company Asratec, a division of Softbank telecommunications corporation, together with several start-ups, presented a prototype of a robot capable of transforming into a sports car very quickly, the website of the J-deite RIDE project said.





The electric robot 3.7 meters tall and weighing 1,600 kilograms can move on two legs with a maximum speed of 100 meters per hour. It the robot one minute to transform into a two-seated sports car that can accelerate to 60 kilometres per hour.

One can control the vehicle both manually when sitting inside and remotely via a remote control. At the same time, one does not need to leave the driver's seat during the transformation.

The creator of the transforming robot were inspired by "Transformers" franchise. The developers of the Japanese transformer robot are not going to stop there: by 2020 the plan to create an improved five-meter model. The idea is to use such robots in theme parks and at exhibitions of automotive and robotic equipment.

Pravda.Ru