Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

Russian scientists work on secret microwave bomb

28.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian scientists work on secret microwave bomb. 61361.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

Russian scientists develop radioelectronic ammunition capable of disabling enemy's equipment with the help of a powerful microwave impact.

Adviser to first deputy director general of Radioelectronic Technologies concern, Vladimir Mikheev, said that the technology would make it possible to create effect of interference to temporary put enemy arms systems out of operation or even disable them completely.

During 2011-2012, Russian scientists conducted secret research to determine main directions for the development of electronic weapons of the future.

The United States and China conduct similar works. Russia's new state armament program before 2025 involves the development of high-precision weapons of next generation and their delivery to the Armed Forces of Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US announces B61-12 nuclear bomb production
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
"The magazine and its advertising propagate fornication. Its ideology contradicts to the values that we need today - chastity and matrimonial fidelity," the clergyman said. According to him, Hefner's...
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, who served as US Ambassador to Russia for three years, held a farewell dinner in the US Embassy on September 27. Tefft is known for his relatively neutral views on what is happening in...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say

Video

Society

John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service