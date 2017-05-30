Pravda.ru

News » Technologies and discoveries

Russian monitoring program recognized best in the world

30.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russian monitoring program recognized best in the world. 60580.jpeg
Source: REX

A development of the Russian-based company NtechLab took the first place in the rating of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST, a structure of the US Department of Commerce). The Russian company created a face recognition algorithm.

American experts have analyzed 14 similar programs from around the world and admitted that the Russian program was more effective than others.

The competition included algorithms developed by such companies as Dermalog of Germany, Samtech InfoNet of India,  VCognition of the USA. Two other Russian companies - 3DiVi and Vocord - also came under observation.

Experts checked the work of the programs on photos from large databases. A variety of images was used: photos from visas, selfies, pictures in bad light, video streams, and videofits.

It is worthy of note that Russian scientists suggested a new passenger screening system. To prevent attacks and terrorist acts, but not to paralyze traffic, passengers will be scanned directly on the go. The development belongs to engineers from the Remote Sensing Laboratory of the Moscow State Technical University named after Bauman.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA invests in anti-Russian technologies
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
The commander of Russia's Peter the Great nuclear-powered cruiser had to conduct a non-standard maneuver during the passage of the English Channel
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
World s largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China s city of kites
World's largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China's city of kites
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder

Popular photos

World

Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Trump demonstrates Montenegro s real place at NATO
Trump demonstrates Montenegro's real place at NATO
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service