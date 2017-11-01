Groups ABCD played on Wednesday in the fourth matchday of the Champions League, pride of place going to CSKA Moskva in Group A with a 2-1 away win at Basel, reversing the previous matchday in which the Swiss side won 2-0 in Moscow.
Zuffi on 32 minutes put Basel ahead but the Moscow side turned the game around in the second half with two goals. The first came from Dzagoev on 65' and the winner on 79' from Wernbloom.
Group A
Manchester United 2 Benfica 0 Basel 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Played 4 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Manchester United 4 0 0 10 1 12
Basel 2 0 2 8 5 6
CSKA 2 0 2 5 8 6
Benfica 0 0 4 1 10 0
Group B
Paris SG 5 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 1 Bayern 2
Played 4 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
PSG 4 0 0 17 0 12
Bayern Munich 3 0 1 6 4 9
Celtic 1 0 3 4 10 3
Anderlecht 0 0 4 0 15 0
Group C
Roma 3 Chelsea 0 Atlético 1 Qarabag 1
Played 4 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Roma 2 2 0 8 4 8
Chelsea 2 1 1 11 7 7
Atlético 0 3 1 2 3 3
Qarabag 0 2 2 2 9 2
Group D
Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1
Played 4 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Barcelona 3 1 0 7 1 10
Juventus 2 1 1 5 5 7
Sporting CP 1 1 2 5 6 4
Olympiacos 0 1 3 3 8 1
Playing tonight
Groups EFGH
Group E
Liverpool Maribor Sevilla Spartak Moskva
Team Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Spartak Moskva 1 2 0 7 3 5
Sevilla 1 1 1 6 7 4
Liverpool 0 3 0 4 4 3
Maribor 0 2 1 2 5 2
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk Feyenoord Napoli Manchester City
Team Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Manchester City 3 0 0 8 1 9
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 0 1 4 4 6
Napoli 1 0 2 5 5 3
Feyenoord 0 0 3 2 9 0
Group G
Besiktas Monaco FC Porto Leipzig
Team Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Besiktas 3 0 0 7 2 9
Leipzig1 1 1 4 5 4
FC Porto 1 0 2 6 6 3
Monaco 0 1 2 2 6 1
Group H
Dortmund APOEL Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid
Team Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Real Madrid 2 1 0 7 2 7
Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 0 7 2 7
Dortmund 0 1 2 3 7 1
APOEL 0 1 2 1 7 1
Champions League Matchday 3
Group A
Benfica 0 Manchester United 1 CSKA Moskva 0 Basel 2
Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group B
Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4
Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group C
Chelsea 3 Roma 3 Qarabag 0 Atlético Madrid 0
Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group D
Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1
Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group E
Maribor 1 Liverpool 1 Spartak Moskva 5 Sevilla1
Group F
Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 2 Napoli 1
Group G
Leipzig 3 FC Porto 2 Monaco 1 Besiktas 2
Group H
Real Madrid 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 APOEL 1 Dortmund 1
Matchday 2
Group A
Basel 5 Benfica 0 CSKA 1 Moskva Manchester United 4
Group B
PSG 3 Bayern Munich 0 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3
Group C
Qarabag 1 Roma 2 Atlético 1 Chelsea 2
Group D
Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0
Group E
Sevilla 3 Maribor 0 Spartak Moskva 1 Liverpool 1
Group F
Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Group G
Besiktas 2 Leipzig 0 Monaco 0 FC Porto 3
Group H
Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Champions League: Matchday 1
Group A
Manchester United 3 Basel 0 Benfica 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Group B
Celtic 0 PSG 5 Bayern 3 Anderlecht 0
Group C
Roma 0 Atlético 0 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0
Group D
Olympiacos 2 Sporting CP 3 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0
Group E
Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2 Maribor 1 Spartak Moskva 1
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4
Group G
Porto 1 Besiktas 3 Leipzig 1 Monaco 1
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0
Europa League Matchday 3
Tables: Played 3 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group A
Astana 4 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 2 Slavia Praha 2
Villarreal 1 2 0 5 3 5
Slavia Praha 1 2 0 4 3 5
Astana 1 1 1 6 4 4
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 1 2 0 5 1
Group B
Skënderbeu 0 Partizan 0 Dinamo Kyiv 2 Young Boys 2
D. Kyiv 2 1 0 8 5 7
Young Boys 0 3 0 4 4 3
Partizan 0 2 1 3 4 2
Skënderbeu 0 2 1 2 4 2
Group C
Hoffenheim 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Braga 0 Ludogorets 2
Ludogorets 2 1 0 4 1 7
Braga 2 0 1 4 4 6
Hoffenheim 1 0 2 5 5 3
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 1 2 2 5 1
Group D
AC Milan 0 AEK 0 Austria Wien 1 Rijeka 3
AC Milan 2 1 0 8 3 7
AEK 1 2 0 4 3 5
Rijeka 1 0 2 6 6 3
Austria Wien 0 1 2 4 10 1
Group E
Atalanta 3 Apollon 1 Everton 1 Lyon 2
Atalanta 2 1 0 7 2 7
Lyon 1 2 0 4 3 5
Apollon 0 2 1 4 6 2
Everton 0 1 2 3 7 1
Group F
Sheriff 1 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 Zlin 1 Kobenhavn 1
Lokomotiv Moskva 1 2 0 4 1 5
Kobenhavn 0 3 0 1 1 3
Sheriff 0 3 0 1 1 3
Zlin 0 2 1 1 4 2
Group G
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2 Lugano 3 Plzen 2
FCSB 3 0 0 7 2 9
Lugano 1 0 2 5 6 3
Plzen 1 0 2 5 7 3
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 0 2 4 6 3
Group H
BATE 1 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 0 Arsenal 1
Arsenal 3 0 0 7 3 9
Crvena Zvezda 1 1 1 2 2 4
BATE 0 2 1 4 6 2
Köln 0 1 2 2 4 1
Group I
Konyaspor 0 Salzburg 2 Marseille 2 Vitória SC 1
Salzburg 2 1 0 4 1 7
Marseille 1 0 1 3 2 6
Konyaspor 1 0 2 2 4 3
Vitória SC 0 1 2 3 5 1
Group J
Östersund 2 Athletic 2 Zorya 2 Hertha Berlin 1
Östersund 2 1 0 5 2 7
Zorya 2 0 1 3 3 6
Athletic 0 2 1 2 3 2
Hertha Berlin 0 1 2 1 3 1
Group K
Zulte Waregem 1 Vitesse 1 Nice 1 Lazio 3
Lazio 3 0 0 8 3 9
Nice 2 0 1 9 4 6
Vitesse 0 1 2 3 7 1
Zulte Waregem 0 1 2 2 8 1
Group L
Vardar 0 Real Sociedad 6 Zenit 3 Rosenborg 1
Zenit 3 0 0 11 2 9
Real Sociedad 2 0 1 11 3 6
Rosenborg 1 0 2 4 8 3
Vardar 0 0 3 1 14 0
Europa League
Matchday 2
Tables: Played 2 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group A
Astana 1 Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 0
Group B
Skënderbeu 1 Young Boys 1 Partizan 2 Dinamo Kyiv 3
Group C
Braga 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Ludogorets 2 Hoffenheim 1
Group D
AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2 AEK 2 Austria Wien 2
Group E
Lyon 1 Atalanta 1 Everton 2 Apollon 2
Group F
Lokomotiv Moskva 3 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0 Kobenhavn 0
Group G
Plzen 3 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Lugano 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2
Group H
BATE 2 Arsenal 4 Köln 0 Crvena Zvezda 1
Group I
Konyaspor 2 Vitória SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 0
Group J
Athletic 0 Zorya 1 Östersund 1 Hertha Berlin 0
Group K
Nice 3 Vitesse 0 Lazio 2 Zulte Waregem 0
Group L
Zenit 3 Real Sociedad 1 Rosenborg 3 Vardar 1
Europa League Matchday 1
Group A
Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 3 Astana 1
Group B
Young Boys 1 Partizan 1 Dinamo Kyiv 3 Skënderbeu 1
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Ludogorets 0 Hoffenheim 1 Braga 2
Group D
Rijeka 1 AEK 2 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5
Group E
Apollon 1 Lyon 1 Atalanta 3 Everton 0
Group F
Kobenhavn 0 Lokomotiv Moskva 0 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) 3 Plzen 0 H. Beer-Sheva 2 Lugano 1
Group H
Arsenal 2 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 1 BATE 1
Group I
Vitoria SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 1 Konyaspor 0
Group J
Hertha Berlin 0 Athletic 0 Zorya 0 Östersund 2
Group K
Vitesse 2 Lazio 3 Zulte Waregem 1 Nice 5
Group L
Real Sociedad 4 Rosenborg 0 Vardar 0 Zenit 5
Champions and Europa Leagues
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below
UEFA Champions League GROUPS
GROUP A
Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)
GROUP B
Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)
GROUP C
Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
GROUP D
Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)
GROUP E
Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)
GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)
GROUP G
Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)
GROUP H
Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)
Countries
Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag
Belgium (1) Anderlecht
Cyprus (1) APOEL
England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2) PSG, Monaco
Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund
Greece (1) Olympiacos
Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli
Netherlands (1) Feyenoord
Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva
Scotland (1) Celtic
Slovenia (1) Maribor
Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid
Switzeland (1) Basel
Turkey (1) Besiktas
Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk
Matches
Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH
Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)
Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)
Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
The United States has an artificial inspector satellite registered as a cargo spacecraft. Yet, this satellite had spent hundreds of days in Earth's orbit empty
The son of Nikita Khrushchev, Sergei Khrushchev, said that Russia had never been able to catch up with the USA
On October 10, a tunnel collapsed at Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea. Reportedly, more than 200 people were killed as a result of the accident