Soccer round-up: PSG on the map

Paris Saint-Germain hits six past Bordeaux and stands three points clear of Monaco. Zenit stays on top in Russia after a 2-2 draw at Anzhi. In Spain it's Barça already five points clear and in Portugal, FC Porto came away from Lisbon with a point at Sporting Clube de Portugal.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 12 games)

Zenit drew 2-2 at Anzhi and leads by four points over Lokomotiv Moskva, 3-0 winner over Dinamo Moskva. Krasnodar went down 1-0 at Arsenal Tula got another two points with a 2-0 win away against Krasnodar; Lokomotiv won at Rostov, the only goal of the match coming and CSKA was held in a goalless draw at home by Ufa.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 28; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 26; 3. Krasnodar 21; 4. CSKA Moskva 21

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 7 games)

Manchester City had an important victory at Chelsea in London with a De Bruyne goal getting the points; United meanwhile thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0, the same result as Spurs got at Huddersfield. Arsenal is in the pack after a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 19; 2. Manchester United 19; 3. Tottenham Hotspur 14; 4. Chelsea 13; Arsenal 13.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 7 games)

Borussia Dortmund (2-1 against Augsburg) leads with 19 points, followed by Bayern (2-2 at Hertha in Berlin) and Hoffenheim (2-3 losers away at Freiburg).

Leaders: 1. Borussia Dortmund 19; 2. Bayern 14; 3. Hoffenheim 14.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 8 games)

PSG won 6-2 against Bordeaux in Paris; Monaco drew 1-1 with Montpellier; Marseille won 4-2 at Nice and Nantes beat Metz 1-0.

Leaders: 1. PSG 22; 2. Monaco 19; 3. Marseille 16; 4. Nantes 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 8 games)

No totallists, now that FC Porto drew away at Sporting in Lisbon; Benfica drew at Marítimo in Madeira 1-1; Braga thrashed Estoril Praia 6-0.

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 22; 2.Sporting CP 20; 3. SL Benfica 17; 4. CS Marítimo 16; 5. Sporting de Braga 15

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 7 games)

Barça leads with 21 points from 7 games, beating Las Palmas 3-0. Sevilla beat Málaga 2-0 and moves into second, Valencia beat Athletic 3-2 at home. Atlético drew 0-0 at Leganés and Real Madrid won 2-0 against Espanyol.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 21; 2. Sevilla 16; 3. Valencia 15; 4. Atlético de Madrid 15; 5. Real Madrid 14.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 7 games)

In Serie A it's Napoli alone at the top with maximum points - 21 from 7 games, winning 3-0 over Cagliari as Juve slipped up at Atalanta in Bergamo (2-2), while Inter Milan won 2-1 at Benevento.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 21; 2. Juventus 19; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 19.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 8 games Alashkert FC leads with 17 points; in Belgium after 9 games, Club Brugge leads with 24; FC Ludogorets has 27 points from 11 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 29 points from 11 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 27 points from the first 9 games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 23 points from 11 games; AEK Athens leads in Greece with 13 points from the first 6 matches; Videoton leads with 24 points from 11 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 32 points from 12 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 18 from 7; with 19 points from 10 games, in Poland Gornik Zabrze with 22 points from 11 games is the leader; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 32 points from 13 games four points ahead of Steaua in second place; Celtic and Aberdeen share top spot with 20 points from 8 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 28 points from 11 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 27 points from 11 games; NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 27 from 11; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 23 from 10; in Turkey after 7 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (19 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads (11 games and 28 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (10 games and 24 points).

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By Neier - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4284090

