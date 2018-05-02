Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool
Bayern drew 2-2 with Real on Tuesday night and is eliminated from the Champions League. Tonight, Liverpool passed Roma in a wonderful tie with 13 goals.
Roma 4 Liverpool 2 Aggregate: Liverpool wins 7-6
Sadio Mané 9, Georginio Wijnaldum 25
James Milner 15 (o.g.)
Edin Dzeko 52
Radja Nainggolan 86, 90+4 (pen.)
First leg
Liverpool 5 Roma 2
Mohamed Salah 36, 45+1
Sadio Mané 56 Edin Dzeko 81 Diego Perotti 85 (pen.)
Roberto Firmino 61, 69
Played yesterday
Real Madrid 2 Bayern 2 Real wins the tie 4:3 on aggregate
Benzema (2) 11, 46 Joshua Kimmich 3
James Rodríguez 63
First leg
Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2
Joshua Kimmich 28 Marcelo 44, Marco Asensio 57
Europa League Semi-Finals First Leg Marseille and Atlético have advantage
Marseille beat Salzburg by a comprehensive two goals to nil in France, while Arsenal allowed Atlético to equalize in London.
Arsenal 1 Atlético 1
Alexandre Lacazette 61 Antoine Griezmann 82
Marseille 2 Salzburg 0
Florian Thauvin 15
Clinton Njie 63
Second Leg May 3
Champions League Quarter finals
Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3
Ronaldo 90 + 8 (pen.) Mandzukic 2, 37 Matuidi 61
First leg
Juve 0 Real Madrid 3
Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72
Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 Aggregate 2-1
First Leg
Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2
Sarabia 31 Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68
Champions: Barcelona in shock exit, Klopp rules
Who would have said that Roma would stun Barcelona with three goals without reply? They did and Roma is in the semi-finals of the Champions League, along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which beat Manchester City away 2-1, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Guardiola wins the Premiership this season. Next?
Manchester City 1 Liverpool FC 2
Jesus 2 Salah 56 Firmino 77
Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0
Salah 12
Oxlade-Chamberlain 21
Mané 31
Roma 3 Barcelona 0 Roma win on away goals (Aggregate 4-4)
Dzeko 6
De Rossa 58 (pen.)
Manolas 82
Barcelona 4 Roma 1
De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87
Previous round
Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8
Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84
Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1
Messi 3, 63
Dembélé 20
Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2
R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78
Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2
Dzeko 52
Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2
Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71
Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4
Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67
Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0
Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5
Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51
Casemiro 80
First Legs
Wednesday February 21
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1
Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41
Fred 71
Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0
Second Leg March 13
Tuesday February 20
Bayern 5 Besiktas 0
Müller 43, 66
Coman 53
Lewandowski 79, 88
Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
Willian 62 Messi 75
Second Leg March 14
Wednesday February 14
Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1
Rabiot 33
Ronaldo 45 (p) 83
Marcelo 86
FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5
Mane 25, 53, 85
Salah 29
Firmino 89
Second Leg March 6
Tuesday February 13
Basel 0 Manchester City 4
Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23
The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.
Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71
62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen
Spurs are on a roll
Second Leg March 7
Champions League
According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.
Club - Country - UEFA Ranking
Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8
Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23
Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2
Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19
Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25
FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31
Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6
Europa League Quarter Finals
CSKA did not manage to turn the game around, neither did Sporting but Salzburg and Marseille did. Arsenal and Atlético join them in the semis.
Second Legs
Marseille (France) 5 Leipzig (Germany) 2 Aggregate 5-3
Ilsanker 6 (o.g.) Bruma 2 Augustin 55
Sarr 9 Thauvin 36
Payet 60 Sakai 90+4
When Bruma scored on 2', Leipzig was winning the tie 2-0 after the 1-0 home victory. At the end of the first half, Marseille was 3-2 up. Augustin scored for the visitors on 55', equalling the tie and in the event of the draw, Leipzig was winning (away goals). Payet sealed the victory and Sakai confirmed without any hope of recovery for Leipzig on 94'.
CSKA Moskva (Russia) 2 Arsenal (England) 2 Aggregate 3-6
Chalov 39 Nababkin 50 Welbeck 75 Ramsey 90+2
When Nababkin scored CSKA's second on 50', the Moscow side had pulled back to 3-4 and needed one goal without reply. Arsène Wenger's experience and experienced side proved too wily in the rest of the second half. But CSKA goes out with heads held high.
Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0 Aggregate 1-2
Montero 28
When Montero scored on 28', Sporting CP thought they could turn this around. It was not to be. Despite internal problems caused by stresses between the President, players and fans, Sporting presents itself today as a serious contender on the European stage. This year it will not win the Portuguese Premier League but is vastly improved under Jorge Jesus, the manager and let it be said, the policies of the President, Bruno do Carvalho, have left the club stonger in financial terms. If the President could be more of a President and less of a fan...
Salzburg (Austria) 4 Lazio (Italy) 1 Aggregate 6-5
Immobile 55
Dabbur 56, Haidara 72,
Hwang 74
Lainer 76
When Immobile scored on 55', Lazio were 5-2 up and Salzburg needed to score four goals without reply in 35 minutes. They did so in 20!
First Legs
Leipzig (Germany) 1 Marseille (France) 0
Werner 45+1
Arsenal (England) 4 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 1
Ramsey 9, 28 Golovin 15
Lacazette 23 (pen.) 35
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 0
Koke 1
Griezmann 40
Lazio (Italy) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 2
Lulic 8 V. Berisha 30 (pen.)
Parolo 49 Minamino 71
Felipe Anderson 74
Immobile 76
Second Leg: April 12
Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through
Second Leg
Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1
Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1
Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals
Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8
Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3
Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5
Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3
Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4
Matches played on March 8 and 15
First Leg
Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2
Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2
CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1
Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0
Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0
Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1
Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1
Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2
Previous games in both competitions
