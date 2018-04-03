Champions: Cristiano Ronaldo books his place in the Cosmos
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Real's 3-0 away victory against Juventus, and what a goal he added to his repertoire, a bicycle kick to enter the annals of history of best goal ever scored and scoring in ten consecutive Champions League games. Outstanding, clearly the World's best player.
Juve 0 Real Madrid 3
Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72
Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2
Sarabia 31 Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68
Second Leg April 11
Playing April 4
Liverpool Manchester City
Barcelona Roma
Second Leg April 10
Previous round
Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8
Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84
Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1
Messi 3, 63
Dembélé 20
Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2
R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78
Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2
Dzeko 52
Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2
Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71
Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4
Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67
Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0
Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5
Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51
Casemiro 80
First Legs
Wednesday February 21
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1
Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41
Fred 71
Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0
Second Leg March 13
Tuesday February 20
Bayern 5 Besiktas 0
Müller 43, 66
Coman 53
Lewandowski 79, 88
Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
Willian 62 Messi 75
Second Leg March 14
Wednesday February 14
Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1
Rabiot 33
Ronaldo 45 (p) 83
Marcelo 86
FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5
Mane 25, 53, 85
Salah 29
Firmino 89
Second Leg March 6
Tuesday February 13
Basel 0 Manchester City 4
Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23
The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.
Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71
62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen
Spurs are on a roll
Second Leg March 7
Champions League
According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.
Club - Country - UEFA Ranking
Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8
Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23
Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2
Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19
Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25
FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31
Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6
Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through
Second Leg
Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1
Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1
Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals
Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8
Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3
Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5
Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3
Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4
Matches played on March 8 and 15
Photo: Por funnydae - 039 men at work_ UEFA 2009, Rome _ мужская работа_ УЕФА 2009, Рим, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7017865
Previous games in both competitions
Photo: Por funnydae - 039 men at work_ UEFA 2009, Rome _ мужская работа_ УЕФА 2009, Рим, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7017865
Photo Por https://www.flickr.com/photos/apasciuto/ - https://www.flickr.com/photos/apasciuto/4862849741/, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11103531
