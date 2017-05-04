Pravda.ru

News » Society

Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?

04.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?. 60416.jpeg

Higuain gave Juve a 2-0 away lead against a Monaco side which has started to place itself in the elite of European soccer. In the Europa League, Ajax is back, with a 4-1 win against Lyon. Unkess Lyon wins by three goals in the second leg (not impossible) Ajax will face the winner of the Manchester United versus Celta Vigo tie.

Champions League: Wednesday May 3

Monaco 0 Juventus 2

                 Higuain 29, 59

Europa League: Wednesday May 3

Ajax 4                        Lyon 1

Traoré 25, 71             Valbuena 66

Dolberg 34

Younes 49

Played Tuesday

Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to deliver a three-goal advantage to Real Madrid against Atlético.

Real Madrid 3 Atlético Madrid 0

Cristiano Ronaldo 10, 73, 86

Real attacked more, dominated the game (61% of ball possession against 39%), had 16 shots against Atlético's 4. A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo underlines the incredible form of this record-breaking player. Real versus Juve in the final?
Tomorrow we shall see

 

Europa League Semi-Final

 

Thursday May 4

Celta Vigo v. Manchester United

 

European matches: The semi-finalists are...

Champions: Juventus, Monaco, Real and Atlético Madrid. Europa: Manchester United, Celta Vigo, Lyon, Ajax. Real Madrid and Manchester United to meet in the next Euro Super Cup? Bottom line and common denominator: Mourinho.

 

Europa League Quarter Finals

Manchester United 2 Anderlecht 1 (First Leg 1-1.Aggregate: Manchester United 3-2)

Mkhitaryan 10   Hanni 32

Rashford 107

Genk 1 Celta Vigo 1 (First Leg 2-3 Aggregate: Celta win 4-3)

Trossard 67  Sisto 63

Besiktas 2 Lyon 1 (First Leg 1-2 Aggregate: 3-3 Lyon win on penalties 6-5)

Talisca 27, 58       Lacazette 34

Schalke 3 Ajax 2 (First Leg 0-2 Aggregate: 3-4 Ajax win in extra time)

Goretzka 53    Viergever 111, Younes 120

Burgstaller 56

Caligiuri 101

 

  

Champions League Quarter Finals

Second legs

Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 (Aggregate: Juventus 3 Barcelona 0)

Monaco 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aggregate: Monaco 6 Dortmund 3)

Mbappé 3,         Reus 48

Falcao 17

Germain 81  

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Aggregate: Real 6 Bayern 3)

Ronaldo 76, 105, 110   Lewandowski 53 (pen.)   Ramos (o.g.) 78

Asensio 112

Leicester City 1 Atlético Madrid 1 (Aggregate: Leicester 1 Atlético 2)

Vardy 61    Saúl Ñíguez 26

Champions League Quarter Finals (Last 8) First Legs

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 (Played Tuesday)

Dybala 7,22

Chiellini 55

Barça actually had more shots, 15 to 14, but the home side had eight on target against three. Barça saw 4 shots blocked (against 2) and had far more ball possession, away in Italy, 66% to 34%. This tie is far from over and it would not be the first time Barcelona has turned around a seemingly impossible disadvantage at home. In March Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at home after trailing 4-0 in the first leg, winning the tie 6-5.

Wednesday April 12

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 (rescheduled from Tuesday due to bomb blast)

Dembélé 57                   Mbappé 19, 79   S. Bender 35 og

Kagawa 84

A lightning counter attack and a Bender header into his own goal saw Monaco leave the field on half-time 2-0 ahead. The home side came back with a move involving Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa and Dembélé but Mbappé, man of the match, put Monaco 3-1 ahead, showing his class as he intercepted a pass (Piszczek to Papasthathopoulos) and fired past the keeper. Kagawa reduced on 84', receiving an assist from Ginter, setting himself up and firing home. Dortmund needs to win by two goals in Monaco.

  

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Vidal 25   Cristiano Ronaldo 47 77

The first man to score in 100 Champions League club competition games, Cristiano Ronaldo, answered his critics with a brace, away, at Bayern. OK Vidal missed a penalty in the first half and Bayern had a man sent off (Javi Martínez, 61'). But Bayern have to beat Real...in Madrid.


Andrei Arshavin to be expelled from Russia
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
War with North Korea: No Joke War with North Korea: No Joke

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
When is Putin meeting new president of France?
When is Putin meeting new president of France?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service