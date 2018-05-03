World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille

Atlético resisted pressure from Arsenal in the second half to win the tie 2-1 as Arsène Wenger bows out as Arsenal boss. Marseille come back to the top of European soccer with an aggregate win over Salzburg.

  

Atlético 1 Arsenal 0 Aggregate: Atlético 2 Arsenal 1

Diego Costa 45+2

First leg

Arsenal 1                                           Atlético 1

Alexandre Lacazette 61                     Antoine Griezmann 82

Salzburg 2                  Marseille 1 Aggregate: Marseille 3 Salzburg 2

Amadou Haidara 53  Rolando 116

Bouna Sarr 65 o.g.

First leg

Marseille 2 Salzburg 0

Florian Thauvin 15

Clinton Njie 63

Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool

  

Bayern drew 2-2 with Real on Tuesday night and is eliminated from the Champions League. Yesterday, Liverpool passed Roma in a wonderful tie with 13 goals.

Roma 4 Liverpool 2 Aggregate: Liverpool wins 7-6

              Sadio Mané 9, Georginio Wijnaldum 25

James Milner 15 (o.g.)

Edin Dzeko 52

Radja Nainggolan 86, 90+4 (pen.)

First leg

Liverpool 5                            Roma 2

Mohamed Salah 36, 45+1     

Sadio Mané 56                       Edin Dzeko 81   Diego Perotti 85 (pen.)

Roberto Firmino 61, 69

Played yesterday

Real Madrid 2           Bayern 2                    Real wins the tie 4:3 on aggregate

Benzema (2) 11, 46    Joshua Kimmich 3       

                                   James Rodríguez 63

First leg

Bayern Munich 1     Real Madrid 2 

Joshua Kimmich 28   Marcelo 44, Marco Asensio 57

  

Champions League Quarter finals

Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3

Ronaldo 90 + 8 (pen.) Mandzukic 2, 37 Matuidi 61

First leg

Juve 0 Real Madrid 3

                    Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72

Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 Aggregate 2-1

First Leg

Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2

Sarabia 31       Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68

Champions: Barcelona in shock exit, Klopp rules

Who would have said that Roma would stun Barcelona with three goals without reply? They did and Roma is in the semi-finals of the Champions League, along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which beat Manchester City away 2-1, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Guardiola wins the Premiership this season. Next?

  

Manchester City 1  Liverpool FC 2

Jesus 2                    Salah 56 Firmino 77

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0

Salah 12

Oxlade-Chamberlain 21

Mané 31

Roma 3  Barcelona 0  Roma win on away goals (Aggregate 4-4)

Dzeko 6

De Rossa 58 (pen.)

Manolas 82

Barcelona 4 Roma 1

De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87

  

Previous round

Besiktas 1              Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5  Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59   Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

  

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé  20

  

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

  

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

  

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39          Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0  First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71       Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

  

  

  

  

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52               Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

  

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski  79, 88

  

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62  Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

                         Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

                  Mane 25, 53, 85

                  Salah 29

                   Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

             Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

  

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Quarter Finals

CSKA did not manage to turn the game around, neither did Sporting but Salzburg and Marseille did. Arsenal and Atlético join them in the semis.

Second Legs

Marseille (France) 5 Leipzig (Germany) 2 Aggregate 5-3

Ilsanker 6 (o.g.)        Bruma 2 Augustin 55

Sarr 9 Thauvin 36

Payet 60 Sakai 90+4

When Bruma scored on 2', Leipzig was winning the tie 2-0 after the 1-0 home victory. At the end of the first half, Marseille was 3-2 up. Augustin scored for the visitors on 55', equalling the tie and in the event of the draw, Leipzig was winning (away goals). Payet sealed the victory and Sakai confirmed without any hope of recovery for Leipzig on 94'.

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 2 Arsenal (England) 2 Aggregate 3-6

Chalov 39 Nababkin 50     Welbeck 75   Ramsey 90+2

When Nababkin scored CSKA's second on 50', the Moscow side had pulled back to 3-4 and needed one goal without reply. Arsène Wenger's experience and experienced side proved too wily in the rest of the second half. But CSKA goes out with heads held high.

Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0 Aggregate 1-2

Montero 28

When Montero scored on 28', Sporting CP thought they could turn this around. It was not to be. Despite internal problems caused by stresses between the President, players and fans, Sporting presents itself today as a serious contender on the European stage. This year it will not win the Portuguese Premier League but is vastly improved under Jorge Jesus, the manager and let it be said, the policies of the President, Bruno do Carvalho, have left the club stonger in financial terms. If the President could be more of a President and less of a fan...

Salzburg (Austria) 4 Lazio (Italy) 1 Aggregate 6-5

                                  Immobile 55

Dabbur 56, Haidara 72,

Hwang 74

Lainer 76

When Immobile scored on 55', Lazio were 5-2 up and Salzburg needed to score four goals without reply in 35 minutes. They did so in 20!

First Legs

Leipzig (Germany) 1 Marseille (France) 0

Werner 45+1

Arsenal (England) 4 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 1

Ramsey 9, 28            Golovin 15

Lacazette 23 (pen.) 35

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 0

Koke 1

Griezmann 40

Lazio (Italy) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 2

Lulic 8             V. Berisha 30 (pen.)

Parolo 49          Minamino 71

Felipe Anderson 74

Immobile 76

Second Leg: April 12

Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through

  

  

Second Leg

  

  

Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1

Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1

Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8

Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3

Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5

Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3

Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4

Matches played on March 8 and 15

First Leg

Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2

Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1

Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0

Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0

Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1

Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1

Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2

Previous games in both competitions

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/27-02-2018/140194-one_week_uefa-0/

  

 

