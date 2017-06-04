Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans

The unstoppable force of Real Madrid met the immovable mass of Juventus tonight in Cardiff. The best attack versus the best defence. In the end the result was 4-1, a well deserved victory after galactic display of football skills.

Real Madrid 4 Juventus 1

Ronaldo 20, 64 Mandzukic 27

Casemiro 61

Asensio 90

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his third final, making history; Real Madrid passed the 500 goal milestone in the Champions League. Juve came off the blocks strong and Navas made an important save on 7'. The feeling was that Real had to do something soon to avoid being sewpt away. They did. They organized the channels from defence to attack, Marcelo being instrumental throughout the game.

Before tonight

Real Madrid European Championship/Champions League (11); UEFA Cup (2) European Super Cup (2); Intercontinental Cup (3); FIFA Club World Cup (2)

Juventus European Championship/Champions League (2); Cup-Winners' Cup (1); UEFA Cup (3); European Super Cup (2); Intertoto Cup (1); Intercontinental Cup (2)

Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

José Mourinho for the second time with a second club wins the Europa League, Manchester United beating Ajax 2-0 in the final, Pogba and Mkhitaryan the executors of the goals. José Mourinho wins his fourth UEFA trophy.

Manchester United 2 Ajax 0

Paul Pogba 18

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 48

9 shots blocked, 8 off target, ball possession 67% against 33%, 5 corners to 1...Ajax threw it all at United, but was playing against the game's greatest fox, José Mourinho. Ball possession 33%, 6 shots, 4 on target, 1 off, 1 blocked, 2-0.

Manchester United and Ajax now share 14 major European trophies between them. Prior to tonight's game, United held five trophies: Three European Cups/Champions League Cup (1967-8, 1998-9, 2007-8), 1 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1990-1) and one Super Cup (1991). Now, the Europa Cup. José Mourinho won the Portuguese Premier League with FC Porto twice, 1 Portuguese Cup, 1 Supercup, 1 UEFA Cup, 1 Champions League. With Chelsea he won 3 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 3 League Cups, 1 Community Shield. With Internazionale, he won 2 Serie A titles, 1 Italian Cup, 1 Super Cup, 1 Champions League. With Real Madrid he won La Liga, 1 Copa del Rey and 1 Supercup. With United this season before tonight's game he had won 1 League Cup (EFL) and 1 Community Shield. Now, the Europa Cup.

AFC Ajax held 8 trophies: Four European Cups/Champions League trophies (1970-1, 1971-2, 1972-3, 1994-5), 2 Super Cups (1973, 1995), 1 UEFA Cup (1991-2) and 1 Cup Winners' Cup (1986-7). The manager, Peter Bosz, has one Eerste Divisie (Dutch second tier of the Championship, one level below the Premier League or Eredivisie) with Heracles Almelo (2004-5). This season, Bosz took Ajax to second place in the Dutch Premier one point behind Feyenoord after taking over in July 2016.

Europa League: United versus Ajax

The UEFA finals are Champions League Juventus against Real Madrid and in the Europa League, Manchester United against Ajax. United beat Celta Vigo 2-1 over two legs (1-0 and 1-1) and Ajax saw off Lyon

Europa League Semi-Finals second legs

Manchester United 1 Celta Vigo 1 First Leg Celta 0 United 1

Fellaini 17 Roncaglia 85

Aggregate: United 2-1

Lyon 3 Ajax 1 First Leg Ajax 4 Lyon1 Agregate: Ajax 5-4

Lacazette 45+1, 45 (pen.) Dolberg 27

Ghezzal 81

First legs

Celta Vigo 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford 67 (set piece)

Celta saw a little more of the ball (54% to 46%) and worked the ball, at home, slightly more than United. However in practical terms, United had 5 shots on target against Celta's 2; United saw three shots saved, against 1 for Celta. Celta keeper Sergio Álvarez saved shots from Rashford, Mkhitaryan and Lingard in the first 45 minutes. But...Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo was up against the Master, José Mourinho, who does his homework. Good news for Mourinho? The Man of the Match was Paul Pogba!! The goal came from a free kick, outside the area.

Champions League: Wednesday May 3

Monaco 0 Juventus 2

Higuain 29, 59

Europa League: Wednesday May 3

Ajax 4 Lyon 1

Traoré 25, 71 Valbuena 66

Dolberg 34

Younes 49

Champions: Real versus Juve

Juventus beat Monaco over the two legs with an aggregate of four goals to one, winning 2-0 away in France and 2-1 at home. Tomorrow Atlético de Madrid takes on arch rivals Real Madrid, winner of the first leg by three goals to nil.

Atlético 2 Real 1