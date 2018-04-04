Champions: Liverpool set to join Barça, Real and Bayern

Guardiola's tiki-taka came up against a Jurgen Klopp barnstormer of a first half. For those who wish to take apart City's perfect game, study this quarter final. In the other game, Barcelona thrashed Roma. La Liga rules.

Playing April 4

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0

Salah 12

Oxlade-Chamberlain 21

Mané 31

Barcelona 4 Roma 1

De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87

Second Leg April 10

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Real's 3-0 away victory against Juventus, and what a goal he added to his repertoire, a bicycle kick to enter the annals of history of best goal ever scored and scoring in ten consecutive Champions League games. Outstanding, clearly the World's best player.

Juve 0 Real Madrid 3

Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72

Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2

Sarabia 31 Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68

Second Leg April 11

Previous round

Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé 20

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski 79, 88

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62 Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

Mane 25, 53, 85

Salah 29

Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through

Second Leg

Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1

Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1

Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8

Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3

Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5

Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3

Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4

Matches played on March 8 and 15

Previous games in both competitions

Europa League Round of 16 First Legs

Three games, three defeats for Russian clubs. CSKA has it all to do away in France, scoring two without reply, Lokomotiv has to score four without reply at home, Zenit has only to score one against Leipzig.

First Leg

Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2

Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1

Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0

Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0

Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1

Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1

Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2

Previous games in both competitions

