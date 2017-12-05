Champions League Matchday 6

CSKA goes into the Europa League after finishing third in Group A. In Pot 1 will be Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Barcelona. In Pot 2 will be Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea and Juventus. CSKA Moskva enters the Europa League along with Celtic, Atlético Madrid and Sporting CP.

CSKA took the lead at Old Trafford with a 45 minute goal from Vitinho. A two-minute critical period of pressure saw United come back through R. Lukaku (64) and Rashford (66).

Groups ABCD played tonight. The first two teams in each group qualify for the nexty round, the third-placed teams go into the Europa League, the fourth are eliminated from European competitions this season.

Group A

Manchester United CSKA Moskva Benfica 0 Basel 2

Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points

Manchester United 5 0 1 12 3 15

Basel 4 0 2 11 5 12

CSKA 3 0 3 8 10 9

Benfica 0 0 6 1 14 0

Group B

Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1 Bayern München 3 PSG 1

Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points

PSG 5 0 1 24 4 15

Bayern Munich 5 0 1 11 6 15

Celtic 1 0 5 5 17 3

Anderlecht 1 0 5 2 17 3

Group C

Roma 1 Qarabag 0 Chelsea 1 Atlético 1

Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points

Roma 3 2 1 9 6 11

Chelsea 3 2 1 16 8 11

Atlético 1 4 1 5 4 7

Qarabag 0 2 4 2 14 2

Group D

Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0

Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points

Barcelona 4 2 0 9 1 14

Juventus 3 2 1 7 5 11

Sporting CP 2 1 3 8 9 7

Olympiacos 0 1 5 4 13 1

Playing tomorrow

Group E

Liverpool Spartak Moskva Maribor Sevilla

Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Sevilla 2 2 1 9 8 8

Liverpool 1 4 0 8 5 7

Spartak Moskva 1 3 1 9 6 6

Maribor 0 3 2 3 9 3

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk Manchester City Feyenoord Napoli

Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Manchester City 5 0 0 13 3 15

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 2 7 8 9

Napoli 2 0 3 10 9 6

Feyenoord 0 0 5 3 13 0

Group G

FC Porto Monaco Leipzig Besiktas

Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Besiktas 3 2 0 9 4 11

FC Porto 2 1 2 10 8 7

Leipzig 2 1 2 9 9 7

Monaco 0 2 3 4 11 2

Group H

Tottenham APOEL Real Madrid Dortmund

Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 0 12 4 13

Real Madrid 3 1 1 14 5 10

Dortmund 0 2 3 5 10 2

APOEL 0 2 3 2 14 2

Matchday 5

Group A

CSKA Moskva 2 Benfica 0 Basel 1 Manchester United 0

Group B

PSG 7 Celtic 1 Anderlecht 1 Bayern München 2

Group C

Atlético 2 Roma 0 Qarabag 0 Chelsea FC 4

Group D

Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1 Juventus 0 Barcelona 0

Group E

Spartak Moskva 1 Maribor 1 Sevilla 1 Liverpool 1

Group F

Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Group G

Monaco 1 Leipzig 4 Besiktas 1 FC Porto 1

Group H

APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6 Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2

Matchday 4

Group A

Manchester United 2 Benfica 0 Basel 1 CSKA Moskva 2

Group B

Paris SG 5 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 1 Bayern 2

Group C

Roma 3 Chelsea 0 Atlético 1 Qarabag 1

Group D

Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1

Group E

Liverpool 3 Maribor 0 Sevilla 2 Spartak Moskva 1

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1 Napoli 2 Manchester City 4

Group G

Besiktas 1 Monaco 1 FC Porto 3 Leipzig 1

Group H

Dortmund 1 APOEL 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Real Madrid 1

Champions League Matchday 3

Group A

Benfica 0 Manchester United 1 CSKA Moskva 0 Basel 2

Group B

Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4

Group C

Chelsea 3 Roma 3 Qarabag 0 Atlético Madrid 0

Group D

Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1

Group E

Maribor 1 Liverpool 1 Spartak Moskva 5 Sevilla1

Group F

Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 2 Napoli 1

Group G

Leipzig 3 FC Porto 2 Monaco 1 Besiktas 2

Group H

Real Madrid 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 APOEL 1 Dortmund 1

Matchday 2

Group A

Basel 5 Benfica 0 CSKA 1 Moskva Manchester United 4

Group B

PSG 3 Bayern Munich 0 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3

Group C

Qarabag 1 Roma 2 Atlético 1 Chelsea 2

Group D

Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0

Group E

Sevilla 3 Maribor 0 Spartak Moskva 1 Liverpool 1

Group F

Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Group G

Besiktas 2 Leipzig 0 Monaco 0 FC Porto 3

Group H

Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Champions League: Matchday 1

Group A

Manchester United 3 Basel 0 Benfica 1 CSKA Moskva 2

Group B

Celtic 0 PSG 5 Bayern 3 Anderlecht 0

Group C

Roma 0 Atlético 0 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0

Group D

Olympiacos 2 Sporting CP 3 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0

Group E

Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2 Maribor 1 Spartak Moskva 1

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4

Group G

Porto 1 Besiktas 3 Leipzig 1 Monaco 1

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0

Europa League Matchday 6: Thursday December 7

Tables: Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Group A

Slavia Praha Astana Villarreal Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Villarreal 3 2 0 10 5 11

Slavia Praha 2 2 1 6 5 8

Astana 2 1 2 9 7 7

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 1 4 0 8 1

Group B

Young Boys Skënderbeu D. Kyiv Partizan

D. Kyiv 3 1 1 11 8 10

Partizan 2 2 1 7 5 8

Skënderbeu 1 2 2 5 8 5

Young Boys 0 3 2 5 7 3

Group C

Istanbul Basaksehir Braga Hoffenheim Ludogorets

Braga 3 1 1 8 6 10

Ludogorets 2 2 1 6 4 8

Istanbul Basaksehir 1 2 2 5 7 5

Hoffenheim 1 1 3 7 9 4

Group D

Rijeka AC Milan Austria Wien AEK

AC Milan 3 2 0 13 4 11

AEK 1 4 0 6 5 7

Austria Wien 1 1 3 9 11 4

Rijeka 1 1 3 9 12 4

Group E

Apollon Everton Atalanta Lyon

Atalanta 3 2 0 13 4 11

Lyon 3 2 0 11 3 11

Apollon 0 3 2 5 11 3

Everton 0 1 4 4 15 1

Group F

Kobenhavn Sheriff Zlin Lokomotiv Moskva

Sheriff 2 3 0 4 2 9

Lokomotiv Moskva 2 2 1 7 4 8

Kobenhavn 1 3 1 5 3 6

Zlin 0 2 3 1 8 2

Group G

FCSB Lugano Hapoel Beer-Sheva Plzen

FCSB 3 1 1 8 5 10

Plzen 3 0 2 11 8 9

Lugano 2 0 3 7 10 6

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 1 3 5 8 4

Group H

Arsenal BATE Crvena Zvezda Köln

Arsenal 3 1 1 7 4 10

Köln 2 1 2 8 6 7

Crvena Zvezda 1 3 1 2 2 6

BATE 0 3 2 6 11 3

Group I

Vitória SC Konyaspor Marseille Salzburg

Salzburg 3 2 0 7 1 11

Marseille 2 1 2 4 4 7

Konyaspor 1 2 2 3 5 5

Vitória SC 1 1 3 4 8 4

Group J

Hertha Östersund Zorya Athletic

Östersund 3 1 1 7 3 10

Athletic 2 2 1 6 5 8

Zorya 2 0 3 3 7 6

Hertha Berlin 1 1 3 5 6 4

Group K

Vitesse Nice Zulte Waregem Lazio

Lazio 4 1 0 10 4 13

Nice 3 0 2 12 6 9

Zulte Waregem 1 1 3 5 11 4

Vitesse 0 2 3 4 10 2

Group L

Real Sociedad Zenit Vardar Rosenborg

Zenit 4 1 0 14 4 13

Real Sociedad 4 0 1 15 3 12

Rosenborg 1 1 3 5 10 4

Vardar 0 0 5 2 19 0

Matchday 5

Tables: Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points

Group A

Astana 2 Villarreal 3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Slavia Praha 2

Group B

Partizan 2 Young Boys 1 Skënderbeu 3 D. Kyiv 2

Group C

Ludogorets 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Sp. Braga 3 Hoffenheim 1

Group D

AEK 2 Rijeka 2 AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1

Group E

Lyon 4 Apollon 0 Everton 1 Atalanta 5

Group F

Lokomotiv Moskva 2 Kobenhavn 1 Sheriff 1 Zlin 0

Group G

Plzen 2 FCSB 0 Lugano 1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Group H

Köln 1 Arsenal 0 BATE 0 Crvena Zvezda 0

Group I

Salzburg 3 Vitória SC 0 Konyaspor 1 Marseille 1

Group J

Athletic 3 Hertha 2 Östersund 2 Zorya 0

Group K

Lazio 1 Vitesse 1 Nice 3 Zulte 1

Group L

Rosenborg 0 Real Sociedad 1 Zenit 2 Vardar 1

Matchday 4

Group A

Slavia Praha 0 Villarreal 2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Astana 1

Group B

Young Boys 0 Dinamo Kyiv 1 Partizan 2 Skënderbeu 0

Group C

Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Hoffenheim 1 Ludogorets 1 Sporting de Braga 1

Group D

Rijeka 1 Austria Wien 4 AEK 0 Milan 0

Group E

Apollon 1 Atalanta 1 Lyon 3 Everton 0

Group F

Kobenhavn 3 Zlin 0 Lokomotiv Moslva 1 Moskva Sheriff 2

Group G

FCSB (Steaua) 1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Plzen 4 Lugano 1

Group H

Arsenal 0 Crvena Zvezda 0 Köln 5 BATE 2

Group I

Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1 Marseille 0 Salzburg 0 Konyaspor 0

Group J

Hertha 2 Zorya 0 Athletic (Bilbao) 1 Östersund 0

Group K

Vitesse 0 Zulte Waregem 2 Lazio 1 Nice 0

Group L

Real Sociedad 3 Vardar 0 Rosenborg 1 Zenit 1

Europa League Matchday 3

Group A

Astana 4 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 2 Slavia Praha 2

Group B

Skënderbeu 0 Partizan 0 Dinamo Kyiv 2 Young Boys 2

Group C

Hoffenheim 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Braga 0 Ludogorets 2

Group D

AC Milan 0 AEK 0 Austria Wien 1 Rijeka 3

Group E

Atalanta 3 Apollon 1 Everton 1 Lyon 2

Group F

Sheriff 1 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 Zlin 1 Kobenhavn 1

Group G

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2 Lugano 3 Plzen 2

Group H

BATE 1 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 0 Arsenal 1

Group I

Konyaspor 0 Salzburg 2 Marseille 2 Vitória SC 1

Group J

Östersund 2 Athletic 2 Zorya 2 Hertha Berlin 1

Group K

Zulte Waregem 1 Vitesse 1 Nice 1 Lazio 3

Group L

Vardar 0 Real Sociedad 6 Zenit 3 Rosenborg 1

Matchday 2

Group A

Astana 1 Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 0

Group B

Skënderbeu 1 Young Boys 1 Partizan 2 Dinamo Kyiv 3

Group C

Braga 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Ludogorets 2 Hoffenheim 1

Group D

AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2 AEK 2 Austria Wien 2

Group E

Lyon 1 Atalanta 1 Everton 2 Apollon 2

Group F

Lokomotiv Moskva 3 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0 Kobenhavn 0

Group G

Plzen 3 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Lugano 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2

Group H

BATE 2 Arsenal 4 Köln 0 Crvena Zvezda 1

Group I

Konyaspor 2 Vitória SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 0

Group J

Athletic 0 Zorya 1 Östersund 1 Hertha Berlin 0

Group K

Nice 3 Vitesse 0 Lazio 2 Zulte Waregem 0

Group L

Zenit 3 Real Sociedad 1 Rosenborg 3 Vardar 1

Europa League Matchday 1

Group A

Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 3 Astana 1

Group B

Young Boys 1 Partizan 1 Dinamo Kyiv 3 Skënderbeu 1

Group C

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Ludogorets 0 Hoffenheim 1 Braga 2

Group D

Rijeka 1 AEK 2 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5

Group E

Apollon 1 Lyon 1 Atalanta 3 Everton 0

Group F

Kobenhavn 0 Lokomotiv Moskva 0 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0

Group G

FCSB (Steaua) 3 Plzen 0 H. Beer-Sheva 2 Lugano 1

Group H

Arsenal 2 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 1 BATE 1

Group I

Vitoria SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 1 Konyaspor 0

Group J

Hertha Berlin 0 Athletic 0 Zorya 0 Östersund 2

Group K

Vitesse 2 Lazio 3 Zulte Waregem 1 Nice 5

Group L

Real Sociedad 4 Rosenborg 0 Vardar 0 Zenit 5

Champions and Europa Leagues

Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below

UEFA Champions League GROUPS

GROUP A

Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)

GROUP B

Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP C

Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

GROUP D

Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

GROUP E

Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

GROUP G

Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)

GROUP H

Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)

Countries

Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag

Belgium (1) Anderlecht

Cyprus (1) APOEL

England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2) PSG, Monaco

Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund

Greece (1) Olympiacos

Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli

Netherlands (1) Feyenoord

Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva

Scotland (1) Celtic

Slovenia (1) Maribor

Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid

Switzeland (1) Basel

Turkey (1) Besiktas

Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

Matches

Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH

Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)

Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)

Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)

Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)

Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)

Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018

Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018

Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11

Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2

Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

UEFA Europa League GROUPS

GROUP A

Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

GROUP B

FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)

GROUP C

Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

GROUP D

AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)

GROUP E

Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

GROUP F

København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)

GROUP G

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)

GROUP H

Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

GROUP I

Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)

GROUP J

Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)

GROUP K

Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)

GROUP L

Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)

Countries

Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu

Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg

Belarus (1) BATE Borisov

Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem

Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad

Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka

Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol

Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark (1) FC København

England (2) Everton, Arsenal

France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice

Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin

Greece (1) AEK Athens

Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Kazakstan (1) FC Astana

Macedonia (1) Vardar

Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Netherlands (1) Vitesse

Norway (1) Rosenborg BK

Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)

Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București

Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg

Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda

Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad

Sweden (1) Östersund

Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano

Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor

Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya

Matches

Matchday 1 Thursday September 14

Matchday 2 Thursday September 28

Matchday 3 Thursday October 19

Matchday 4 Thursday November 2

Matchday 5 Thursday November 23

Matchday 6 Thursday December 7

Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018

Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018

Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15

Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12

Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3

Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France

