Champions League Matchday 6
CSKA goes into the Europa League after finishing third in Group A. In Pot 1 will be Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Barcelona. In Pot 2 will be Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea and Juventus. CSKA Moskva enters the Europa League along with Celtic, Atlético Madrid and Sporting CP.
CSKA took the lead at Old Trafford with a 45 minute goal from Vitinho. A two-minute critical period of pressure saw United come back through R. Lukaku (64) and Rashford (66).
Groups ABCD played tonight. The first two teams in each group qualify for the nexty round, the third-placed teams go into the Europa League, the fourth are eliminated from European competitions this season.
Group A
Manchester United CSKA Moskva Benfica 0 Basel 2
Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Manchester United 5 0 1 12 3 15
Basel 4 0 2 11 5 12
CSKA 3 0 3 8 10 9
Benfica 0 0 6 1 14 0
Group B
Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1 Bayern München 3 PSG 1
Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
PSG 5 0 1 24 4 15
Bayern Munich 5 0 1 11 6 15
Celtic 1 0 5 5 17 3
Anderlecht 1 0 5 2 17 3
Group C
Roma 1 Qarabag 0 Chelsea 1 Atlético 1
Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Roma 3 2 1 9 6 11
Chelsea 3 2 1 16 8 11
Atlético 1 4 1 5 4 7
Qarabag 0 2 4 2 14 2
Group D
Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0
Played 6 Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points
Barcelona 4 2 0 9 1 14
Juventus 3 2 1 7 5 11
Sporting CP 2 1 3 8 9 7
Olympiacos 0 1 5 4 13 1
Playing tomorrow
Group E
Liverpool Spartak Moskva Maribor Sevilla
Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Sevilla 2 2 1 9 8 8
Liverpool 1 4 0 8 5 7
Spartak Moskva 1 3 1 9 6 6
Maribor 0 3 2 3 9 3
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk Manchester City Feyenoord Napoli
Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Manchester City 5 0 0 13 3 15
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 0 2 7 8 9
Napoli 2 0 3 10 9 6
Feyenoord 0 0 5 3 13 0
Group G
FC Porto Monaco Leipzig Besiktas
Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Besiktas 3 2 0 9 4 11
FC Porto 2 1 2 10 8 7
Leipzig 2 1 2 9 9 7
Monaco 0 2 3 4 11 2
Group H
Tottenham APOEL Real Madrid Dortmund
Team Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 0 12 4 13
Real Madrid 3 1 1 14 5 10
Dortmund 0 2 3 5 10 2
APOEL 0 2 3 2 14 2
Matchday 5
Group A
CSKA Moskva 2 Benfica 0 Basel 1 Manchester United 0
Group B
PSG 7 Celtic 1 Anderlecht 1 Bayern München 2
Group C
Atlético 2 Roma 0 Qarabag 0 Chelsea FC 4
Group D
Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1 Juventus 0 Barcelona 0
Group E
Spartak Moskva 1 Maribor 1 Sevilla 1 Liverpool 1
Group F
Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Group G
Monaco 1 Leipzig 4 Besiktas 1 FC Porto 1
Group H
APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6 Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2
Matchday 4
Group A
Manchester United 2 Benfica 0 Basel 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Group B
Paris SG 5 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 1 Bayern 2
Group C
Roma 3 Chelsea 0 Atlético 1 Qarabag 1
Group D
Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1
Group E
Liverpool 3 Maribor 0 Sevilla 2 Spartak Moskva 1
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Feyenoord 1 Napoli 2 Manchester City 4
Group G
Besiktas 1 Monaco 1 FC Porto 3 Leipzig 1
Group H
Dortmund 1 APOEL 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Real Madrid 1
Champions League Matchday 3
Group A
Benfica 0 Manchester United 1 CSKA Moskva 0 Basel 2
Group B
Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4
Group C
Chelsea 3 Roma 3 Qarabag 0 Atlético Madrid 0
Group D
Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1
Group E
Maribor 1 Liverpool 1 Spartak Moskva 5 Sevilla1
Group F
Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 2 Napoli 1
Group G
Leipzig 3 FC Porto 2 Monaco 1 Besiktas 2
Group H
Real Madrid 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 APOEL 1 Dortmund 1
Matchday 2
Group A
Basel 5 Benfica 0 CSKA 1 Moskva Manchester United 4
Group B
PSG 3 Bayern Munich 0 Anderlecht 0 Celtic 3
Group C
Qarabag 1 Roma 2 Atlético 1 Chelsea 2
Group D
Sporting CP 0 Barcelona 1 Juventus 2 Olympiacos 0
Group E
Sevilla 3 Maribor 0 Spartak Moskva 1 Liverpool 1
Group F
Napoli 3 Feyenoord 1 Manchester City 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Group G
Besiktas 2 Leipzig 0 Monaco 0 FC Porto 3
Group H
Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Champions League: Matchday 1
Group A
Manchester United 3 Basel 0 Benfica 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Group B
Celtic 0 PSG 5 Bayern 3 Anderlecht 0
Group C
Roma 0 Atlético 0 Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0
Group D
Olympiacos 2 Sporting CP 3 Barcelona 3 Juventus 0
Group E
Liverpool 2 Sevilla 2 Maribor 1 Spartak Moskva 1
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Napoli 1 Feyenoord 0 Manchester City 4
Group G
Porto 1 Besiktas 3 Leipzig 1 Monaco 1
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 3 APOEL 0
Europa League Matchday 6: Thursday December 7
Tables: Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group A
Slavia Praha Astana Villarreal Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Villarreal 3 2 0 10 5 11
Slavia Praha 2 2 1 6 5 8
Astana 2 1 2 9 7 7
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 1 4 0 8 1
Group B
Young Boys Skënderbeu D. Kyiv Partizan
D. Kyiv 3 1 1 11 8 10
Partizan 2 2 1 7 5 8
Skënderbeu 1 2 2 5 8 5
Young Boys 0 3 2 5 7 3
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir Braga Hoffenheim Ludogorets
Braga 3 1 1 8 6 10
Ludogorets 2 2 1 6 4 8
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 2 2 5 7 5
Hoffenheim 1 1 3 7 9 4
Group D
Rijeka AC Milan Austria Wien AEK
AC Milan 3 2 0 13 4 11
AEK 1 4 0 6 5 7
Austria Wien 1 1 3 9 11 4
Rijeka 1 1 3 9 12 4
Group E
Apollon Everton Atalanta Lyon
Atalanta 3 2 0 13 4 11
Lyon 3 2 0 11 3 11
Apollon 0 3 2 5 11 3
Everton 0 1 4 4 15 1
Group F
Kobenhavn Sheriff Zlin Lokomotiv Moskva
Sheriff 2 3 0 4 2 9
Lokomotiv Moskva 2 2 1 7 4 8
Kobenhavn 1 3 1 5 3 6
Zlin 0 2 3 1 8 2
Group G
FCSB Lugano Hapoel Beer-Sheva Plzen
FCSB 3 1 1 8 5 10
Plzen 3 0 2 11 8 9
Lugano 2 0 3 7 10 6
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 1 3 5 8 4
Group H
Arsenal BATE Crvena Zvezda Köln
Arsenal 3 1 1 7 4 10
Köln 2 1 2 8 6 7
Crvena Zvezda 1 3 1 2 2 6
BATE 0 3 2 6 11 3
Group I
Vitória SC Konyaspor Marseille Salzburg
Salzburg 3 2 0 7 1 11
Marseille 2 1 2 4 4 7
Konyaspor 1 2 2 3 5 5
Vitória SC 1 1 3 4 8 4
Group J
Hertha Östersund Zorya Athletic
Östersund 3 1 1 7 3 10
Athletic 2 2 1 6 5 8
Zorya 2 0 3 3 7 6
Hertha Berlin 1 1 3 5 6 4
Group K
Vitesse Nice Zulte Waregem Lazio
Lazio 4 1 0 10 4 13
Nice 3 0 2 12 6 9
Zulte Waregem 1 1 3 5 11 4
Vitesse 0 2 3 4 10 2
Group L
Real Sociedad Zenit Vardar Rosenborg
Zenit 4 1 0 14 4 13
Real Sociedad 4 0 1 15 3 12
Rosenborg 1 1 3 5 10 4
Vardar 0 0 5 2 19 0
Matchday 5
Tables: Played 5 Won Drawn Lost Goals for Goals against Points
Group A
Astana 2 Villarreal 3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Slavia Praha 2
Group B
Partizan 2 Young Boys 1 Skënderbeu 3 D. Kyiv 2
Group C
Ludogorets 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Sp. Braga 3 Hoffenheim 1
Group D
AEK 2 Rijeka 2 AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1
Group E
Lyon 4 Apollon 0 Everton 1 Atalanta 5
Group F
Lokomotiv Moskva 2 Kobenhavn 1 Sheriff 1 Zlin 0
Group G
Plzen 2 FCSB 0 Lugano 1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0
Group H
Köln 1 Arsenal 0 BATE 0 Crvena Zvezda 0
Group I
Salzburg 3 Vitória SC 0 Konyaspor 1 Marseille 1
Group J
Athletic 3 Hertha 2 Östersund 2 Zorya 0
Group K
Lazio 1 Vitesse 1 Nice 3 Zulte 1
Group L
Rosenborg 0 Real Sociedad 1 Zenit 2 Vardar 1
Matchday 4
Group A
Slavia Praha 0 Villarreal 2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Astana 1
Group B
Young Boys 0 Dinamo Kyiv 1 Partizan 2 Skënderbeu 0
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Hoffenheim 1 Ludogorets 1 Sporting de Braga 1
Group D
Rijeka 1 Austria Wien 4 AEK 0 Milan 0
Group E
Apollon 1 Atalanta 1 Lyon 3 Everton 0
Group F
Kobenhavn 3 Zlin 0 Lokomotiv Moslva 1 Moskva Sheriff 2
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) 1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Plzen 4 Lugano 1
Group H
Arsenal 0 Crvena Zvezda 0 Köln 5 BATE 2
Group I
Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1 Marseille 0 Salzburg 0 Konyaspor 0
Group J
Hertha 2 Zorya 0 Athletic (Bilbao) 1 Östersund 0
Group K
Vitesse 0 Zulte Waregem 2 Lazio 1 Nice 0
Group L
Real Sociedad 3 Vardar 0 Rosenborg 1 Zenit 1
Europa League Matchday 3
Group A
Astana 4 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 2 Slavia Praha 2
Group B
Skënderbeu 0 Partizan 0 Dinamo Kyiv 2 Young Boys 2
Group C
Hoffenheim 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Braga 0 Ludogorets 2
Group D
AC Milan 0 AEK 0 Austria Wien 1 Rijeka 3
Group E
Atalanta 3 Apollon 1 Everton 1 Lyon 2
Group F
Sheriff 1 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 Zlin 1 Kobenhavn 1
Group G
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2 Lugano 3 Plzen 2
Group H
BATE 1 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 0 Arsenal 1
Group I
Konyaspor 0 Salzburg 2 Marseille 2 Vitória SC 1
Group J
Östersund 2 Athletic 2 Zorya 2 Hertha Berlin 1
Group K
Zulte Waregem 1 Vitesse 1 Nice 1 Lazio 3
Group L
Vardar 0 Real Sociedad 6 Zenit 3 Rosenborg 1
Matchday 2
Group A
Astana 1 Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 0
Group B
Skënderbeu 1 Young Boys 1 Partizan 2 Dinamo Kyiv 3
Group C
Braga 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Ludogorets 2 Hoffenheim 1
Group D
AC Milan 3 Rijeka 2 AEK 2 Austria Wien 2
Group E
Lyon 1 Atalanta 1 Everton 2 Apollon 2
Group F
Lokomotiv Moskva 3 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0 Kobenhavn 0
Group G
Plzen 3 Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 Lugano 1 FCSB (Steaua) 2
Group H
BATE 2 Arsenal 4 Köln 0 Crvena Zvezda 1
Group I
Konyaspor 2 Vitória SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 0
Group J
Athletic 0 Zorya 1 Östersund 1 Hertha Berlin 0
Group K
Nice 3 Vitesse 0 Lazio 2 Zulte Waregem 0
Group L
Zenit 3 Real Sociedad 1 Rosenborg 3 Vardar 1
Europa League Matchday 1
Group A
Slavia Praha 1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 Villarreal 3 Astana 1
Group B
Young Boys 1 Partizan 1 Dinamo Kyiv 3 Skënderbeu 1
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Ludogorets 0 Hoffenheim 1 Braga 2
Group D
Rijeka 1 AEK 2 Austria Wien 1 AC Milan 5
Group E
Apollon 1 Lyon 1 Atalanta 3 Everton 0
Group F
Kobenhavn 0 Lokomotiv Moskva 0 Zlin 0 Sheriff 0
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) 3 Plzen 0 H. Beer-Sheva 2 Lugano 1
Group H
Arsenal 2 Köln 1 Crvena Zvezda 1 BATE 1
Group I
Vitoria SC 1 Salzburg 1 Marseille 1 Konyaspor 0
Group J
Hertha Berlin 0 Athletic 0 Zorya 0 Östersund 2
Group K
Vitesse 2 Lazio 3 Zulte Waregem 1 Nice 5
Group L
Real Sociedad 4 Rosenborg 0 Vardar 0 Zenit 5
Champions and Europa Leagues
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below
UEFA Champions League GROUPS
GROUP A
Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)
GROUP B
Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)
GROUP C
Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
GROUP D
Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)
GROUP E
Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)
GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)
GROUP G
Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)
GROUP H
Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)
Countries
Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag
Belgium (1) Anderlecht
Cyprus (1) APOEL
England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2) PSG, Monaco
Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund
Greece (1) Olympiacos
Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli
Netherlands (1) Feyenoord
Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva
Scotland (1) Celtic
Slovenia (1) Maribor
Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid
Switzeland (1) Basel
Turkey (1) Besiktas
Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk
Matches
Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH
Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)
Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)
Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
Photo
By azrael74 from Berlin, Deutschland - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=957952
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/1/
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/07-06-2017/137942-russia_visa_confederation-0/
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/hotspots/crimes/15-06-2016/134724-russian_english_fans-0/
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/17-02-2017/136888-football_russia-0/
The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017
Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"
The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017