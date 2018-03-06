World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid

Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid

Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid. 62106.jpeg

Liverpool overcame FC Porto after a 0-0 home draw, FC Porto rueing the home drubbing 0-5 in the first leg, the fruit of Liverpool's pressing and the fact that these days soccer equals wallets, wallets equal soccer. Real did what they have always done, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Champions League Round of 16

March 6

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0  First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71       Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

  

  

Playing March 7

Manchester City Basel First Leg 4-0

Tottenham Juventus First Leg 2-2

  

Playing March 13

Manchester United Sevilla First Leg 0-0

Roma Shakhtar Donetsk First Leg 1-2

  

Playing March 14

Besiktas Bayern First Leg 0-5

Barcelona Chelsea First Leg 1-1

  

  

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52               Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

  

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski  79, 88

  

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62  Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

                         Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

                  Mane 25, 53, 85

                  Salah 29

       Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

             Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

  

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Round of 16

Matches played on March 8 and 15

Milan (Italy) Arsenal (England)

Dortmund (Germany) Salzburg (Austria)

CSKA Moskva (Russia) Lyon (France)

Atlético (Spain) Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)

Sporting CP (Portugal) Plzen (Czech Republic)

Marseille (France) Athletic (Spain)

Leipzig (Germany) Zenit (Russia)

Lazio (Italy) Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine)´

Previous games in both competitions

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/27-02-2018/140194-one_week_uefa-0/

  

  

Por Anish Morarji from St Albans, England - Ballon d'Or, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38054350

 

Topics League Champions
