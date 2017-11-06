Soccer round-up: Lokomotiv on top

Lokomotiv is three points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League, despite drawing at home with CSKA Moskva. Spartak, last year's champions, is now in fifth as Arsenal Tula climbs up the table. In England, it's City, City, City as United slip eight points back. No way, José!

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 16 games)

The top two both dropped two points as Krasnodar and Spartak took advantage and claimed three points apiece. Leader Lokomotiv Moskva drew 2-2 at home with CSKA, Zenit drew 0-0 away at Rubin. Krasnodar won 3-1 at Tosno and Spartak beat Ufa 3-1 in Moscow.

Leaders: 1. Lokomotiv Moskva 33 2. Zenit 30; 3. Krasnodar 27; 4. CSKA 26; 5. Spartak Moskva 25

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 11 games)

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 as United lost 1-0 at Chelsea in London. Tottenham close in on United with a 1-0 win against lowly Crystal Palace.

Leaders: 1. Manchester City 31; 2. Manchester United 23; 3. Tottenham Hotspur 23; 4. Chelsea 22

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 11 games)

Borussia Dortmund lost 3-1 at home to Bayern, as Leipzig beat Hannover 2-1.

Leaders: 1. Bayern 26; 2. Leipzig 22: 3. Borussia Dortmund 20

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 12 games)

A glut of goals in Ligue 1. PSG got five away at Angers without reply; Monaco thrashed Guingamp 6-0; Lyon won at Saint-Étienne 5-0 and Marseille beat Caen by the same margin at home.

Leaders: 1. PSG 32; 2. Monaco 28; 3. Olympique Lyonnais 25; 4. Marseille 24

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 11 games)

Leader FC Porto beat Belenenses 2-0; Sporting managed to get a 2-2 draw at home to Braga; Benfica, 3-1 winners at Guimarães (Vitória SC). Marítimo travelled to Continental Portugal from Madeira to win 1-0 at Feirense.

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 31; 2. Sporting CP 27; 3. Benfica 26; 4. Braga 22; 5. CS Marítimo 22

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 11 games)

Barça leads with 31 points from 11 games, beating Sevilla 2-1. Valencia beat Leganés 3-0; Real beat Las Palmas 3-0 in Madrid and Atlético won 1-0 at Deportivo in Coruña.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 31; 2. Valencia 27; 3. Real Madrid 23; 4. Atlético de Madrid 23

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 12 games)

In Serie A Napoli dropped two points away at Chievo in a goalless draw, while Juventus beat Benevento 2-1 and Inter drew at home 1-1 to Torino.

Leaders: 1. SSC Napoli 32; 2. Juventus 31; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 30

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 12 games Alashkert FC leads with 26 points; in Belgium after 14 games, Club Brugge leads with 34; FC Ludogorets has 36 points from 15 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 37 points from 15 games in Croatia; FK Viktoria Plzen has 39 points from 13 games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Brondby has 33 points from 15 games; Atromitos FC leads in Greece with 20 points from the first 10 matches; Videoton leads with 32 points from 15 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 42 points from 16 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands PSV Eindhoven is the leader with 30 from 11; with 19 points from 10 games, in Poland Gornik Zabrze with 29 points from 15 games is the leader; in Romania FCSB (Steaua) has 38 points from 17 games; Celtic has top spot with 30 points from 12 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 43 points from 16 games in Serbia; in Slovakia FC Spartak Trnava leads with 37 points from 15 games; NK Olimpija Ljubljana leads in Slovenia with 37 from 15; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 30 from 14; in Turkey after 11 games Galatasaray AS has top spot (26 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar leads (15 games and 36 points) over Dinamo Kyiv (14 games and 29 points).

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cup 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By Neier - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4284090

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/1/

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/07-06-2017/137942-russia_visa_confederation-0/

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/hotspots/crimes/15-06-2016/134724-russian_english_fans-0/

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/sports/soccer/17-02-2017/136888-football_russia-0/