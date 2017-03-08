Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Bayern München and Real Madrid march on. Arsenal and Napoli are left in their wake, and how. Arsenal lost both games by a margin of 5-1 and Napoli, both legs by 3-1. Arsene Wenger gets Arsenal into the Champions League year after year, Napoli challenges for second or third spot in the Italian League. Enough said.

Tuesday March 7

Arsenal FC 1 Bayern Munich 5

Walcott 20 Lewandowski 55 (pen.) Robben 68, Douglas Costa 78, Vidal 80, 85

First Leg Bayern 5 Arsenal 1 Aggregate: Arsenal 2 Bayern 10

An aggregate of 2 to 10 says it all.

Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3

Mertens 24 Ramos 52, Mertens 57 (og) Morata 90+1

First Leg Real 3 Napoli 1 Aggregate: Napoli 2 Real Madrid 6

Wednesday March 8

Dortmund x Benfica x

First Leg Benfica 1 Dortmund 0 Aggregate:

Barcelona x Paris Saint-Germain x

First Leg PSG 4 Barcelona 0 Aggregate:

Tuesday March 14

Juventus x FC Porto x

First Leg Porto 0 Juventus 2 Aggregate:

Leicester x Sevilla x

First Leg Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1

Wednesday March 15

Atlético x Bayer Leverkusen x

First Leg Leverkusen 2 Atlético 4 Aggregate:

Monaco x Manchester City x

First Leg City 5 Monaco 3 Aggregate:

Champions League Last 16 First Legs

How FC Porto is going to come back from 2-0 down at home in the city of Oporto in Portugal against Juventus in Turin is a question that the Porto coach Nuno Espírito Santo (Holy Spirit) has the right to answer. Throughout history, the Holy Spirit has done more incredible things. Leicester City, 1-2 away. But can Ranieri pull it off?

FC Porto 0 Juventus 2

Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74

A disgrace and a massacre. It is difficult to understand FC Porto at times. It is a team studded with international players, it is a club which has been intercontinental champion more than once, has won all the trophies in football in Portugal, in Europe and in the world, has the President who has won more trophies than any other in history and enters a game against Juventus almost apologetically. FC Porto today is a Sutton United without the pie-eating second goal-keeper. Only because he doesn't have the guts. Either FC Porto goes to Italy and wins 2-0 or 3-1 or else... shitcanned from the annals of soccer history, relegated to a has-been.

Sevilla 2 Leicester City 1

Sarabia 25 Vardy 73

Correa 62

Vardy, who else? Hidden all season, last year's champion steals a goal seventeen minutes from time. Can Sevilla come away from England with less than a 1-0 defeat? A ressurgent Vardy and a stable striking force may make the difference if Ranieri can actually launch the same team for two consecutive games.

Manchester City (England) 5 Monaco (France) 3

Sterling 26 Falcao 32, 61

Agüero 58, 71 Mbappé 40

Stones 77

Sané 82

Monaco had more shots at goal, 16 to eight, both with 6 on target although City had a ball possession of 62 per cent to 38.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 4

Bellarabi, 48 Saúl Ñíguez 17, Griezmann 25

Savic (og) 68 Gameiro pen. 59, Torres 86

First Legs Wednesday February 15

Arsenal has another Arsenal moment - after playing well for four months, the team collapses at hope and abroad, losing by enormous gulfs in the scoreline which would befit a team fighting relegation. Enough is done before and after to ensure a top-four Premier League place. Period. Real? What to expect?

Bayern Munich (Germany) 5 Arsenal (England) 1

Robben 11 Alexis Sanchez 30

Lewandowski 53

Thiago Alcântara 56,63

Müller 88

Real Madrid (Spain) 3 Napoli (Italy) 1

Benzema 18 Insigne 8

Kroos 49

Casemiro 54

First Legs - Tuesday February 14

Tonight the Champions League round of 16 kicked off with Benfica vs. Dortmund (1-0) and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (4-0). Benfica will have to put on a perfect display in Germany, while PSG seems to have wrapped up the tie in the first leg. How can a team that lost 4-0 come back with five without answer?

Benfica (Portugal) 1 Dortmund (Germany) 0

Mitroglou 48