Europa League Round of 16 First Legs
Three games, three defeats for Russian clubs. CSKA has it all to do away in France, scoring two without reply, Lokomotiv has to score four without reply at home, Zenit has only to score one against Leipzig.
Matches played on March 8 and 15
First Leg
Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2
Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2
CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1
Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0
Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0
Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1
Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1
Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2
Photo By Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50819743
Champions: City and Juve
Manchester City shows more and more the hallmark of the Barcelona-Guardiola tiki-taka short-passing soccer style, used by Bayern in Guardiola's tenure and Germany in the FIFA Brazil World Cup. Juve, the Old Lady, blew away Spurs' spirited presence.
March 7
Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2
Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71
Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4
Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67
Champions League: Liverpool, Real Madrid
Liverpool overcame FC Porto after a 0-0 home draw, FC Porto rueing the home drubbing 0-5 in the first leg, the fruit of Liverpool's pressing and the fact that these days soccer equals wallets, wallets equal soccer. Real did what they have always done, Cristiano Ronaldo.
March 6
Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0
Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5
Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51
Casemiro 80
Playing March 13
Manchester United Sevilla First Leg 0-0
Roma Shakhtar Donetsk First Leg 1-2
Playing March 14
Besiktas Bayern First Leg 0-5
Barcelona Chelsea First Leg 1-1
First Legs
Wednesday February 21
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1
Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41
Fred 71
Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0
Second Leg March 13
Tuesday February 20
Bayern 5 Besiktas 0
Müller 43, 66
Coman 53
Lewandowski 79, 88
Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
Willian 62 Messi 75
Second Leg March 14
Wednesday February 14
Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1
Rabiot 33
Ronaldo 45 (p) 83
Marcelo 86
FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5
Mane 25, 53, 85
Salah 29
Firmino 89
Second Leg March 6
Tuesday February 13
Basel 0 Manchester City 4
Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23
The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.
Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71
62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen
Spurs are on a roll
Second Leg March 7
Champions League
According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.
Club - Country - UEFA Ranking
Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8
Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23
Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2
Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19
Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25
FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31
Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6
Europa League Round of 16
Matches played on March 8 and 15
Milan (Italy) Arsenal (England)
Dortmund (Germany) Salzburg (Austria)
CSKA Moskva (Russia) Lyon (France)
Atlético (Spain) Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)
Sporting CP (Portugal) Plzen (Czech Republic)
Marseille (France) Athletic (Spain)
Leipzig (Germany) Zenit (Russia)
Lazio (Italy) Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine)´
Previous games in both competitions
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/27-02-2018/140194-one_week_uefa-0/
Por Anish Morarji from St Albans, England - Ballon d'Or, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38054350
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Vladimir Solovyov's documentary "World Order 2018" that the United States "grossly and brazenly" deceived Russia before the coup in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Vladimir Solovyov's documentary "World Order 2018" that the United States "grossly and brazenly" deceived Russia before the coup in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for Vladimir Solovyov's documentary "World Order 2018" that the United States "grossly and brazenly" deceived Russia before the coup in Ukraine