Europa League: Russian teams need 1-0 victories to reach quarter-finals

Rostov was held at home 1-1 by Manchester United. Mkhitaryan scored the opener for the visitors, served by Ibrahimovic on 53' and Bukharov got an intelligent equalizer on 53'.

Meanwhile the other Russian team in the competition, Krasnodar, played away at Celta Vigo in Spain, coming away with a 2-1 defeat. Man of the match Wass opened for Celta on 50' with a long-range free kickwhich swerved into the goal mouth and bounced in off the post. Claesson got Krasnodar's equalizer with a dribble in the area and Beauvue headed the winner on 90'.

Both Russian teams have work to do. Things look better for Krasnodar with the return leg at home but 1-0 wins will see both teams through to the quarter-finals.

Europa League Last 16

Kobenhavn 2 Ajax 1

Rostov 1 Manchester United 1

APOEL 0 Anderlecht 1

Gent 2 Genk 5

Olympiacos 1 Besiktas 1

Lyon 4 Roma 2

Schalke 1 Moenchengladbach 1

Celta 2 Krasnodar 1

Europa League Round of 32

Second legs

Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 1 Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Agg. 1-2

Fiorentina (Italy) 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 4 Agg: 3-4

Tottenham Hotspur (England) 2 KAA Gent (Belgium) 2 Agg: 2-3

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0 Celta (Spain) 2 Agg: 1-2

KRC Genk (Belgium) 1 FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 0 Agg: 3-2

Besiktas (Turkey) 2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Agg: 5-2

Saint-Étienne (France) 0 Manchester United (England) 1 Agg. 0-4

Ajax (Netherlands) 1 Legia (Poland) 0 Agg: 1-0

Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 1 Rostov (Russia) 1 Agg: 1-5

Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0 Olympiacos (Greece) 3 Agg: 0-3

Kobenhavn (Denmark) 0 Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 0 Agg: 2-1

Schalke (Germany) 1 PAOK (Greece) 1 Agg: 4-1

Roma (Italy) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 1 Agg: 4-1

Zenit (Russia) 3 Anderlecht (Belgium) 1 Agg: 3-3 Anderlecht wins on away goals

APOEL (Cyprus) 2 Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 0 Agg: 4-3

Lyon (France) 7 AZ (Netherlands) 1 Agg: 11-2

First Legs Thursday February 16

Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Fenerbahçe (Turkey) 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 0 Fiorentina (Italy) 1

KAA Gent (Belgium) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 0

Celta (Spain) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1

FC Astra Giurgiu (Romania) 2 KRC Genk (Belgium) 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) 1 Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Manchester United (England) 3 Saint-Étienne (France) 0

Legia (Poland) 0 Ajax (Netherlands) 0

Rostov (Russia) 4 Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) 0

M. Mevlja 15 Poloz 38 Noboa 40 Azmoun 68

Olympiacos (Greece) 0 Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 1 Kobenhavn (Denmark) 2

PAOK (Greece) 0 Schalke (Germany) 3

Villarreal (Spain) 0 Roma (Italy) 4

Anderlecht (Belgium) 2 Zenit (Russia) 0

Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 3 APOEL (Cyprus) 2

AZ (Netherlands) 1 Lyon (France) 4

The competitions so far

Champions League Matchdays 1 to 6

Europa League Matchdays 1 to 6

Dortmund and Barcelona turned their ties around, both recovering from first-leg defeats away. Durtmund turned around a 1-0 defeat to Belfica in Portugal, winning 4-0 and Barcelona did the almost impossible, coming back from a 4-0 hammering in Paris to beat PSG 6-5 on aggregate.

Wednesday March 8

Dortmund 4 Benfica 0

Aubameyang 4, 61, 85

Pulišić 59

First Leg Benfica 1 Dortmund 0 Aggregate: Dortmund 4 Benfica 1

Aubameyang managed to do in Germany what he threatened to do in Lisbon. This time there was no doubt as to which was the best team.

Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Luis Suárez 3 Cavani 62

Kurzawa 40 og

Messi 50 (P)

Neymar 88, 90+1 (P)