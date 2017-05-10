Champions League: Juventus books place

Juventus beat Monaco over the two legs with an aggregate of four goals to one, winning 2-0 away in France and 2-1 at home. Tomorrow Atlético de Madrid takes on arch rivals Real Madrid, winner of the first leg by three goals to nil.

Juventus 2 Monaco 1 First leg Monaco 0 Juventus 2 (Aggregate Juventus 4-1)

Mandzukic 33 Mbappé 69

Dani Alves 44

Monaco did not come to Turin defeated, despite the two goal lead Juve took home from France. Ball possession gave the away side an advantage of 53% to 47% although Juventus had 6 shots on target against Monaco's 2. However, Monaco had 5 shots off target against the home side's 4, saw 4 shots blocked against Juve's 5 and had 8 corners against 6.

Conclusion: Juventus is a very strong contender for the Champions League title this season. Against whom we shall see tomorrow.

UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete

In the Europa League, Celta Vigo lost narrowly at home to José Mourinho's Manchester United, while Ajax has the advantage in the other tie. In the Champions League, it's Real Madrid and Juventus ahead against Atlético and Monaco. United is back, Mourinho's magic can once again be seen.

Europa League: Thursday May 4

Celta Vigo 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford 67 (set piece)

Celta saw a little more of the ball (54% to 46%) and worked the ball, at home, slightly more than United. However in practical terms, United had 5 shots on target against Celta's 2; United saw three shots saved, against 1 for Celta. Celta keeper Sergio Álvarez saved shots from Rashford, Mkhitaryan and Lingard in the first 45 minutes. But...Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo was up against the Master, José Mourinho, who does his homework. Good news for Mourinho? The Man of the Match was Paul Pogba!! The goal came from a free kick, outside the area.

Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus United?

Higuain gave Juve a 2-0 away lead against a Monaco side which has started to place itself in the elite of European soccer. In the Europa League, Ajax is back, with a 4-1 win against Lyon. Unless Lyon wins by three goals in the second leg (not impossible) Ajax will face the winner of the Manchester United versus Celta Vigo tie.

Champions League: Wednesday May 3

Monaco 0 Juventus 2

Higuain 29, 59

Europa League: Wednesday May 3

Ajax 4 Lyon 1

Traoré 25, 71 Valbuena 66

Dolberg 34

Younes 49

Played Tuesday

Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to deliver a three-goal advantage to Real Madrid against Atlético.

Real Madrid 3 Atlético Madrid 0

Cristiano Ronaldo 10, 73, 86

Real attacked more, dominated the game (61% of ball possession against 39%), had 16 shots against Atlético's 4. A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo underlines the incredible form of this record-breaking player. Real versus Juve in the final?

European matches: The semi-finalists are...

Champions: Juventus, Monaco, Real and Atlético Madrid. Europa: Manchester United, Celta Vigo, Lyon, Ajax. Real Madrid and Manchester United to meet in the next Euro Super Cup? Bottom line and common denominator: Mourinho.

Europa League Quarter Finals

Manchester United 2 Anderlecht 1 (First Leg 1-1.Aggregate: Manchester United 3-2)

Mkhitaryan 10 Hanni 32

Rashford 107

Genk 1 Celta Vigo 1 (First Leg 2-3 Aggregate: Celta win 4-3)

Trossard 67 Sisto 63

Besiktas 2 Lyon 1 (First Leg 1-2 Aggregate: 3-3 Lyon win on penalties 6-5)

Talisca 27, 58 Lacazette 34

Schalke 3 Ajax 2 (First Leg 0-2 Aggregate: 3-4 Ajax win in extra time)

Goretzka 53 Viergever 111, Younes 120

Burgstaller 56

Caligiuri 101

Champions League Quarter Finals

Second legs

Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 (Aggregate: Juventus 3 Barcelona 0)

Monaco 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aggregate: Monaco 6 Dortmund 3)

Mbappé 3, Reus 48

Falcao 17

Germain 81

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2 (Aggregate: Real 6 Bayern 3)

Ronaldo 76, 105, 110 Lewandowski 53 (pen.) Ramos (o.g.) 78

Asensio 112

Leicester City 1 Atlético Madrid 1 (Aggregate: Leicester 1 Atlético 2)

Vardy 61 Saúl Ñíguez 26

Champions League Quarter Finals (Last 8) First Legs

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 (Played Tuesday)

Dybala 7,22