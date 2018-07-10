FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium
Belgium had more of the ball (60/40%) but France had more of the action, 19 shots, 5 on against 9/3, 6 shots blocked against 1.
France 1 Belgium 0
Umtiti 51
Tomorrow:
England v. Croatia
England 2 Sweden 0
Maguire 30
Dele 59
Russia 2 Croácia 2 Penalties: Croatia win 4-3
Kramaric 39, Vida 101
Cheryshev 31 Fernandes 115
Nobody expected Russia to get within one penalty shot of the semi-final, on paper Croatia was far superior to the host nation. Russia came through this FIFA World Cup with flying colors, with some excellent team-work, and some brilliant passing which saw Russia's boys make incursions down both flanks and, what is rare, through the middle. Some exhilarating flowing soccer from Russia's finest, who ate the grass and honored their shirt. Full marks to team Russia, 2018! RESPECT!
Friday
France 2 Uruguay 0
Varane 40 Griezmann 61
Brazil 1 Belgium 2
R. Augusto 76 Fernandinho 13 (o.g.), De Bruyne 31
Last 16
Argentina 3 France 4
Griezmann (pen.) 13 Pavard 57 Mbappe 64, 68
Di Maria ,Mercado 47 Aguero 90+2
Portugal 1 Uruguay 2
Pepe 55 Cavani 2 (7, 62)
Russia 1 Spain 1 Penalties 4-3 Russia
Dzyuba 41 (Penalty)
Ignashevich 12 (own goal)
Croatia 1 Denmark 1 Penalties 4-2 Croatia
M: Jorgensen 1
Mandzukic 4
Belgium 3 Japan 2
Haraguchi 48 Inui 52
Vertonghen 69, Fellaini 74, Chadli 90+4
Brazil 2 Mexico 0
Neymar 51
Firmino 88
Sweden 1 Switzerland 0
Forsberg 66
England 1 Colombia 1 Penalties 4-3 England
Kane 57 (pen.) Y. Mina 90+3
Next round: Quarter-finals (Last Eight)
July 6: France v. Uruguay; Brazil v. Belgium; July 7: Russia v. Croatia; Sweden v. England
Goals by country (in second phase)
14 goals Belgium
11 goals England, Russia
10 goals Croatia, France; 8 goals Brazil; 7 goals Spain, Uruguay 6 goals Argentina, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, Sweden; 5 goals Switzerland; 3 goals Denmark, Mexico
Goalscorers (in second phase)
6 goals
Kane (England)
4 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) R. Lukaku (Belgium) Cheryshev (Russia)
3 goals
Mina (Colombia) Diego Costa (Spain) Mbappe (France) Dzyuba (Russia) Cavani (Uruguay) Griezmann (France)
2 goals
Aguero (Argentina), Coutinho, Neymar (Brazil); Modric (Croatia) Hazard (Belgium) Stones (England); Inui (Japan) Grandqvist (Sweden); Suarez (Uruguay)
1 goal
Messi, Marcos Rojo, Di Maria, Mercado (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj, Vertonghen, Fellaini, Chadli, De Bruyne (Belgium); R. Augusto, Firmino, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Perisic, Mandzukic, Kramaric, Vida (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen, Jorgensen (Denmark); Lingard, Maguire, Dele (England); Pavard, Pogba, Varane, Umtiti (France); Osako, Kagawa, Honda, Karaguchi (Japan); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Quaresma, Pepe (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin, Fernandes (Russia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson, Forsberg (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)
Quarter-finals
Last 16
