World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium

Society

FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium

FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium. 62607.jpeg

Belgium had more of the ball (60/40%) but France had more of the action, 19 shots, 5 on against 9/3, 6 shots blocked against 1.

France 1 Belgium 0

Umtiti 51

  

Tomorrow:

England v. Croatia

England 2 Sweden 0

Maguire 30

Dele 59

Russia 2 Croácia 2 Penalties: Croatia win 4-3

                                   Kramaric 39, Vida 101

Cheryshev 31  Fernandes 115

Nobody expected Russia to get within one penalty shot of the semi-final, on paper Croatia was far superior to the host nation. Russia came through this FIFA World Cup with flying colors, with some excellent team-work, and some brilliant passing which saw Russia's boys make incursions down both flanks and, what is rare, through the middle. Some exhilarating flowing soccer from Russia's finest, who ate the grass and honored their shirt. Full marks to team Russia, 2018! RESPECT!

Friday

France 2 Uruguay 0

Varane 40 Griezmann 61

Brazil 1 Belgium 2

R. Augusto 76  Fernandinho 13 (o.g.), De Bruyne 31

Last 16

Argentina 3 France 4

          Griezmann (pen.)  13 Pavard 57 Mbappe 64, 68

Di Maria ,Mercado 47 Aguero 90+2

Portugal 1 Uruguay 2

Pepe 55  Cavani 2 (7, 62)

Russia 1 Spain 1 Penalties 4-3 Russia

Dzyuba 41 (Penalty)

                 Ignashevich 12 (own goal) 

Croatia 1 Denmark 1 Penalties 4-2 Croatia

                M: Jorgensen 1

Mandzukic 4

Belgium 3 Japan 2

                   Haraguchi 48  Inui 52

Vertonghen 69, Fellaini 74, Chadli 90+4

Brazil 2 Mexico 0

Neymar 51

Firmino 88

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

Forsberg 66

England 1 Colombia 1 Penalties 4-3 England

Kane 57 (pen.)   Y. Mina 90+3

Next round: Quarter-finals (Last Eight)

July 6: France v. Uruguay; Brazil v. Belgium; July 7: Russia v. Croatia; Sweden v. England

Goals by country (in second phase)

14 goals Belgium

11 goals England, Russia

10 goals Croatia, France; 8 goals Brazil; 7 goals Spain, Uruguay 6 goals Argentina, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, Sweden; 5 goals Switzerland; 3 goals Denmark, Mexico

Goalscorers (in second phase)        

6 goals

Kane (England) 

4 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) R. Lukaku (Belgium) Cheryshev (Russia)

3 goals

Mina (Colombia) Diego Costa (Spain) Mbappe (France) Dzyuba (Russia) Cavani (Uruguay) Griezmann (France)

2 goals

Aguero (Argentina), Coutinho, Neymar (Brazil); Modric (Croatia) Hazard (Belgium) Stones (England); Inui (Japan)  Grandqvist (Sweden);  Suarez (Uruguay)

1 goal

Messi, Marcos Rojo, Di Maria, Mercado (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj, Vertonghen, Fellaini, Chadli, De Bruyne (Belgium); R. Augusto, Firmino, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado,  Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Perisic, Mandzukic, Kramaric, Vida (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen, Jorgensen (Denmark); Lingard, Maguire, Dele (England); Pavard, Pogba, Varane, Umtiti (France); Osako, Kagawa, Honda, Karaguchi (Japan); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Quaresma, Pepe (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin, Fernandes (Russia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson, Forsberg (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)

Quarter-finals

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/anomal/08-07-2018/141178-fifa_semi_finals-0/

Last 16

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/04-07-2018/141174-fica_knock_out-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

FIFA: Group Phase complete

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/28-06-2018/141170-fifa_group_phase-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

  

Photo Link

 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics FIFA France Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Global wars and insanity fast becoming entertainment
Readers feedback
The Democratic Party after the Red Pill
Columnists
Confessions of a Russian Meddler
Readers' top
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
News All >
FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium
Kokoshnik sales surge in Russia during World Cup
Russia’s Progress spaceships can now reach ISS in record short time
Every World Cup fan cost Russia $4,500
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?

An Israeli Air Force fighter struck the T4 airbase in Syria's Homs province. The Syrian air defense system shot down the aircraft

Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Real life stories
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Economics
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Asia
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia
Americas
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that officials of the Russian administration do not wear rose-tinted glasses

John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Europe
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Economics
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?

An Israeli Air Force fighter struck the T4 airbase in Syria's Homs province. The Syrian air defense system shot down the aircraft

Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Real life stories
Cats with human faces born in Moscow
Crimes
Another Novichok incident near Porton Down secret lab kills British woman
Anomalous phenomena
FIFA Semi-Finals: France v. Belgium; England v. Croatia
Dmitry Sudakov Global wars and insanity fast becoming entertainment Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission The Democratic Party after the Red Pill Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The World Cup and the hatemongers Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Global wars and insanity fast becoming entertainment
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Large Hadron Collider to break barrier between real and nether worlds
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
We have told G7 Leaders to Make Gender Inequality and Patriarchy History
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
Russia works on new airplane to shoot down space satellites
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia
China makes serious preparations for hot war with USA
Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?
John Kennedy slams Russian administration, Kremlin shrugs shoulders
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed