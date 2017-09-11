Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten

The only unbeaten team in the Russian Premier League is Zenit St. Petersburg. In the English Premier, City thrashed Liverpool 5-0, Mourinho dropped his first points at Stoke and United and City are first and second. Real Madrid is off to a slow start, Bayern was beaten and Monaco lost ground at the top in France.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 9 games)

Zenit came to Dinamo Moskva and left with a 0-0 draw, retaining top spot on 21 points while second-placed Lokomotiv drew in Grozny with Akhmat 1-1. Krasnodar picked up all three points with a 3-0 win away at Ufa, the same result as CSKA at Amkar Perm. Fifth-placed Rostov conceded a home draw against Arsenal Tula 2-2.

Leaders: 1. Zenit 21; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 20; 3. Krasnodar 18 4. CSKA Moskva 16;

5. Rostov 16

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 4 games)

Manchester United are still top with ten points after dropping the first points of the season, 2-2 at Stoke City, while rivals City thrashed Liverpool 5-0. Chelsea went to Leicester City winning 2-1, leaving the champions of two years ago just above the relagation zone and Watford won away at Southampton 2-0.

Leaders: 1. Manchester United 10; 2. Manchester City 10; 3. Chelsea 9; 4. Watford 8

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (After 3 games)

The top three on seven points from the first three games are Borussia Dortmund (0-0 at Freiburg, Hoffenheim (2-0 at home against Werder Bremen) and Hannover (1-1 at Wolfsburg).

Leaders: Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Hannover 7 points

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 5 games)

PSG is the only totallist with 15 points, winning 5-1 at Metz with another from star signing Neymar, while Monaco crashed 4-0 at Nice. Olympique Lyonnais beat Guingamp 2-1 and Saint-Étienne dropped two points at home to Angers (1-1)

Leaders: 1. PSG 15; 2. Monaco12; 3. Lyon 11; 4. Saint-Étienne 10

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 5 games)

After five games, there are two totalists in Portugal: FC Porto with a 3-0 drubbing of Chaves and Sporting CP with a 3-2 away victory over Feirense. Benfica beat Portimonense 2-1 in Lisbon and CS Marítimo is in fourth place after a 1-0 home victory over Rio Ave in Madeira.

Leaders: 1. FC Porto 15; 2.Sporting CP 15; 3. SL Benfica 13; 4. CS Marítimo 12; Rio Ave 10

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (After 3 games)

Real and Atlético are not in the top four, after drawing a second game this season. Top is Barcelona on 9 points, a Messi hat-trick helping the team beat rivals Espanyol in the Barcelona Derby match 5-0; second-placed Real Sociedad won 4-2 at Desportivo in La Coruña, Sevilla beat Eibar 3-0 and Athletic Club (Bilbao) won 2-0 at home against Girona.

Leaders: 1. Barcelona 9; 2. Real Sociedad 9; 3. Sevilla 7; 4. Athletic Club 7

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (After 3 games)

In Serie A there are now three teams with maximum points from the first three games. Juventus beat Chievo 3-0, Napoli won by the same margin at Bologna and Inter beat Spal 2-0.

Leaders: 1. Juventus 9; 2. SSC Napoli 9; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 9

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Other leagues

In Armenia after 5 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 15 points; in Belgium after 6 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 16 points each; CSKA Sofia has 19 points from 8 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 22 points from 8 games in Croatia and is the only team unbeaten; FK Viktoria Plzen has 18 points from the first six games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 19 points from 8 games; AEK Athens, Olympiacos and Panionios lead in Greece with 7 points from the first three matches; Videoton leads with 20 points from 8 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 23 points from 9 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands Feyenoord is the only totalist with 12 from 4; with 15 points from 8 games, three teams lead in Poland - KKS Lech Poznan, Gómik Zabrze and Zaglebie Lubin; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 22 points from 9 games; Celtic and Aberdeen have 13 points from 5 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 19 points from 7 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 16 points from 7 games after suffering the first defeat of the season; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 14 from 7; in Turkey after 4 games Galatasaray AS and Besiktas share top spot (10 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk leads with 21 points from 8 games but Dinamo Kyiv has 19 points from 7 games (one game in hand).

Champions and Europa Leagues

Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.

In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.

In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below

UEFA Champions League GROUPS

GROUP A

Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)

GROUP B

Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)

GROUP C

Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

GROUP D

Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

GROUP E

Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

GROUP G

Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)

GROUP H

Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)

Countries

Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag

Belgium (1) Anderlecht

Cyprus (1) APOEL

England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

France (2) PSG, Monaco

Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund

Greece (1) Olympiacos

Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli

Netherlands (1) Feyenoord

Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto

Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva

Scotland (1) Celtic

Slovenia (1) Maribor

Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid

Switzeland (1) Basel

Turkey (1) Besiktas

Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk

Matches

Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH

Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)

Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)

Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)

Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)

Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)

Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018

Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018

Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11

Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2

Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

UEFA Europa League GROUPS

GROUP A

Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)

GROUP B

FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)

GROUP C

Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)

GROUP D

AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)

GROUP E

Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

GROUP F

København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)

GROUP G

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)

GROUP H

Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

GROUP I

Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)

GROUP J

Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)

GROUP K

Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)

GROUP L

Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)

Countries

Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu

Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg

Belarus (1) BATE Borisov

Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem

Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad

Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka

Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol

Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark (1) FC København

England (2) Everton, Arsenal

France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice

Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin

Greece (1) AEK Athens

Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Kazakstan (1) FC Astana

Macedonia (1) Vardar

Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Netherlands (1) Vitesse

Norway (1) Rosenborg BK

Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)

Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București

Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg

Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda

Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad

Sweden (1) Östersund

Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano

Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor

Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya

Matches

Matchday 1 Thursday September 14

Matchday 2 Thursday September 28

Matchday 3 Thursday October 19

Matchday 4 Thursday November 2

Matchday 5 Thursday November 23

Matchday 6 Thursday December 7

Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018

Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018

Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15

Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12

Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3

Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

Second Leg

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0

Asensio 4

Benzema 38

Real Madrid win 5-1

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Italy Super Cup 2017

Juventus 2 Lazio 3

Dybala (2)

Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo:

By Rdikeman at the English language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70797

