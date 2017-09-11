Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
The only unbeaten team in the Russian Premier League is Zenit St. Petersburg. In the English Premier, City thrashed Liverpool 5-0, Mourinho dropped his first points at Stoke and United and City are first and second. Real Madrid is off to a slow start, Bayern was beaten and Monaco lost ground at the top in France.
European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups
Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 9 games)
Zenit came to Dinamo Moskva and left with a 0-0 draw, retaining top spot on 21 points while second-placed Lokomotiv drew in Grozny with Akhmat 1-1. Krasnodar picked up all three points with a 3-0 win away at Ufa, the same result as CSKA at Amkar Perm. Fifth-placed Rostov conceded a home draw against Arsenal Tula 2-2.
Leaders: 1. Zenit 21; 2. Lokomotiv Moskva 20; 3. Krasnodar 18 4. CSKA Moskva 16;
5. Rostov 16
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: Spartak Moskva
2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)
English Premier League (After 4 games)
Manchester United are still top with ten points after dropping the first points of the season, 2-2 at Stoke City, while rivals City thrashed Liverpool 5-0. Chelsea went to Leicester City winning 2-1, leaving the champions of two years ago just above the relagation zone and Watford won away at Southampton 2-0.
Leaders: 1. Manchester United 10; 2. Manchester City 10; 3. Chelsea 9; 4. Watford 8
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: Chelsea FC
2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC
German Bundesliga (After 3 games)
The top three on seven points from the first three games are Borussia Dortmund (0-0 at Freiburg, Hoffenheim (2-0 at home against Werder Bremen) and Hannover (1-1 at Wolfsburg).
Leaders: Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Hannover 7 points
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: FC Bayern München
2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln
French Ligue 1 (After 5 games)
PSG is the only totallist with 15 points, winning 5-1 at Metz with another from star signing Neymar, while Monaco crashed 4-0 at Nice. Olympique Lyonnais beat Guingamp 2-1 and Saint-Étienne dropped two points at home to Angers (1-1)
Leaders: 1. PSG 15; 2. Monaco12; 3. Lyon 11; 4. Saint-Étienne 10
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: AS Monaco FC
2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille
Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 5 games)
After five games, there are two totalists in Portugal: FC Porto with a 3-0 drubbing of Chaves and Sporting CP with a 3-2 away victory over Feirense. Benfica beat Portimonense 2-1 in Lisbon and CS Marítimo is in fourth place after a 1-0 home victory over Rio Ave in Madeira.
Leaders: 1. FC Porto 15; 2.Sporting CP 15; 3. SL Benfica 13; 4. CS Marítimo 12; Rio Ave 10
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica
2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga
Spanish Primera Liga (After 3 games)
Real and Atlético are not in the top four, after drawing a second game this season. Top is Barcelona on 9 points, a Messi hat-trick helping the team beat rivals Espanyol in the Barcelona Derby match 5-0; second-placed Real Sociedad won 4-2 at Desportivo in La Coruña, Sevilla beat Eibar 3-0 and Athletic Club (Bilbao) won 2-0 at home against Girona.
Leaders: 1. Barcelona 9; 2. Real Sociedad 9; 3. Sevilla 7; 4. Athletic Club 7
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: Real Madrid CF
2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF
Italian Serie A (After 3 games)
In Serie A there are now three teams with maximum points from the first three games. Juventus beat Chievo 3-0, Napoli won by the same margin at Bologna and Inter beat Spal 2-0.
Leaders: 1. Juventus 9; 2. SSC Napoli 9; 3. FC Internazionale Milan 9
2016-2017 Final Standings
Champion: Juventus FC
2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio
Other leagues
In Armenia after 5 games FC Shirak is the only totallist with 15 points; in Belgium after 6 games, Club Brugge and Charleroi have 16 points each; CSKA Sofia has 19 points from 8 games and leads in Bulgaria; GNK Dinamo Zagreb has 22 points from 8 games in Croatia and is the only team unbeaten; FK Viktoria Plzen has 18 points from the first six games in the Czech Republic and is the only totallist; in Denmark Nordsjaelland has 19 points from 8 games; AEK Athens, Olympiacos and Panionios lead in Greece with 7 points from the first three matches; Videoton leads with 20 points from 8 games in Hungary; FC Sheriff has 23 points from 9 games and is the leader in Moldova; in the Netherlands Feyenoord is the only totalist with 12 from 4; with 15 points from 8 games, three teams lead in Poland - KKS Lech Poznan, Gómik Zabrze and Zaglebie Lubin; in Romania CFR 1907 Cluj has 22 points from 9 games; Celtic and Aberdeen have 13 points from 5 games in Scotland; FK Crvena Zvezda has 19 points from 7 games in Serbia (with a game in hand over the rest of the pack); in Slovakia FC Nitra leads with 16 points from 7 games after suffering the first defeat of the season; BSC Young Boys leads in Switzerland with 14 from 7; in Turkey after 4 games Galatasaray AS and Besiktas share top spot (10 points) and in Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk leads with 21 points from 8 games but Dinamo Kyiv has 19 points from 7 games (one game in hand).
Champions and Europa Leagues
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below
UEFA Champions League GROUPS
GROUP A
Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)
GROUP B
Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)
GROUP C
Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
GROUP D
Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)
GROUP E
Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)
GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)
GROUP G
Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)
GROUP H
Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)
Countries
Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag
Belgium (1) Anderlecht
Cyprus (1) APOEL
England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2) PSG, Monaco
Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund
Greece (1) Olympiacos
Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli
Netherlands (1) Feyenoord
Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva
Scotland (1) Celtic
Slovenia (1) Maribor
Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid
Switzeland (1) Basel
Turkey (1) Besiktas
Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk
Matches
Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH
Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)
Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)
Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
Euro finals
Women's UEFA Final
Netherlands 4 Denmark 2
Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33
Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51
UEFA Super Cup Final
Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia
Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62
Isco 52
59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.
Supercups
Spanish Super Cup First Leg
Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3
Messi 77 (pen.)
Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90
Second Leg
Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0
Asensio 4
Benzema 38
Real Madrid win 5-1
England: Community Shield 2017
Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)
Moses (46)
Kolasinac (82)
Portugal: Super Cup 2017
Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1
Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez
Raphinha
Germany DFL Supercup 2017
Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)
Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)
Lewandowski, Aubameyang
France: Super Cupb 2017
Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2
Djibril Sidibe 30
Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)
Russia Super Cup 2017
Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)
Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)
M. Fernandes (116)
Italy Super Cup 2017
Juventus 2 Lazio 3
Dybala (2)
Ciro Immobile (2), Murgia
Last season's Champions League 2016-1017
http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/
Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/
Photo:
By Rdikeman at the English language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70797
