UEFA draw: Champions League last 16 with analysis
The draw has been made for the Champions and Europa Leagues knock-out phases. We present the next matches to be played on February and the UEFA club coefficient.
According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.
Champions League
Club - Country - UEFA Ranking
Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8
Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23
Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2
Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19
Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25
FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31
Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6
