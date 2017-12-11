UEFA draw for Champions and Europa Leagues with analysis

UEFA draw for Champions and Europa Leagues with analysis

This is SPARTAK!

The draw has been made for the Champions and Europa Leagues knock-out phases. We present the next matches to be played and the UEFA club coefficients. February 13/14 and March 6/7 for the Champions. The Europa League games take place on February 15/22.

Russia's four teams in the Europa League are Zenit (which plays with Celtic of Scotland, Zenit being the favourite); Spartak Moskva plays with Athletic Bilbao (Spain) which starts as the favourite; Lokomotiv Moskva is the favourite against Nice (France) and finally, CSKA Moskva should beat Crvena Zvezda of Serbia. Spartak however is playing some good football and improving. Will we see the four teams going through to the last 16? Go, Spartak!

Champions League

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Astana (Kazakhstan) 67 v. Sporting CP (Portugal) 44

Partizan (Serbia) 80 v. Plzen (Czech Republic) 51

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) 37 v. AC Milan (Italy) 59

AEK (Greece) 146 v. Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 22

Lyon (France) 28 v. Villarreal (Spain) 30

Kobenhavn (Denmark) 41 v. Atlético Madrid (Spain) 4

FCSB (Romania) 55 v. Lazio (Italy) 43

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 124 v. CSKA Moskva (Russia) 36

Marseille (France) 74 v. Sporting Braga (Portugal) 50

Östersund (Sweden) 145 v. Arsenal (England) 13

Nice (France) 113 v. Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 75

Real Sociedad (Spain) 71 v. Salzburg (Austria) 34

Napoli (Italy) 16 v. Leipzig (Germany) 99

Spartak Moskva (Russia) 112 v. Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 33

Celtic (Scotland) 48 v. Zenit (Russia) 17

Dortmund (Germany) 10 v. Atalanta (Italy) 92

Photo:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Stadium_Spartak_in_Moscow.jpg

Europa League 2017/18 First round

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/08-12-2017/139335-0/

Champions League 2017/18 First round

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/07-12-2017/139319-champions_league-0/