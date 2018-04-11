Champions: Real, Bayern, Liverpool, Roma
Liverpool, Roma, Real and Bayern in the semi-finals. Moral of the story: never under-estimate or write off an Italian team. Roma eliminated Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the second leg after losing the first 4-1: Juventus almost forced Real to extra time until, who else?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the penalty in the last gasp of the match (90+8).
Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3
Ronaldo 90 + 8 (pen.) Mandzukic 2, 37 Matuidi 61
First leg
Juve 0 Real Madrid 3
Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72
Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 Aggregate 2-1
First Leg
Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2
Sarabia 31 Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68
Champions: Barcelona in shock exit, Klopp rules
Who would have said that Roma would stun Barcelona with three goals without reply? They did and Roma is in the semi-finals of the Champions League, along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which beat Manchester City away 2-1, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Guardiola wins the Premiership this season. Next?
Manchester City 1 Liverpool FC 2
Jesus 2 Salah 56 Firmino 77
Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0
Salah 12
Oxlade-Chamberlain 21
Mané 31
Roma 3 Barcelona 0 Roma win on away goals (Aggregate 4-4)
Dzeko 6
De Rossa 58 (pen.)
Manolas 82
Barcelona 4 Roma 1
De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87
Previous round
Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8
Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84
Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1
Messi 3, 63
Dembélé 20
Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2
R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78
Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2
Dzeko 52
Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2
Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71
Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4
Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67
Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0
Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5
Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51
Casemiro 80
First Legs
Wednesday February 21
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1
Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41
Fred 71
Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0
Second Leg March 13
Tuesday February 20
Bayern 5 Besiktas 0
Müller 43, 66
Coman 53
Lewandowski 79, 88
Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1
Willian 62 Messi 75
Second Leg March 14
Wednesday February 14
Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1
Rabiot 33
Ronaldo 45 (p) 83
Marcelo 86
FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5
Mane 25, 53, 85
Salah 29
Firmino 89
Second Leg March 6
Tuesday February 13
Basel 0 Manchester City 4
Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23
The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.
Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71
62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen
Spurs are on a roll
Second Leg March 7
Champions League
According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.
Club - Country - UEFA Ranking
Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8
Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23
Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2
Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19
Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25
FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31
Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6
Europa League Quarter Finals
The first legs of the quarter finals were played tonight. CSKA needs to score three past Arsenal without reply in Moscow, as does Sporting in Lisbon against Atlético, and Salzburg at home to Lazio. Marseille only has to score two without reply.
Leipzig (Germany) 1 Marseille (France) 0
Werner 45+1
Arsenal (England) 4 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 1
Ramsey 9, 28 Golovin 15
Lacazette 23 (pen.) 35
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 0
Koke 1
Griezmann 40
Lazio (Italy) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 2
Lulic 8 V. Berisha 30 (pen.)
Parolo 49 Minamino 71
Felipe Anderson 74
Immobile 76
Second Leg: April 12
Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through
Second Leg
Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1
Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1
Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals
Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8
Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3
Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5
Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3
Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4
Matches played on March 8 and 15
First Leg
Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2
Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2
CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1
Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0
Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0
Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1
Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1
Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2
Previous games in both competitions
