Champions: Real, Bayern, Liverpool, Roma

Liverpool, Roma, Real and Bayern in the semi-finals. Moral of the story: never under-estimate or write off an Italian team. Roma eliminated Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the second leg after losing the first 4-1: Juventus almost forced Real to extra time until, who else?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the penalty in the last gasp of the match (90+8).

Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3

Ronaldo 90 + 8 (pen.) Mandzukic 2, 37 Matuidi 61

First leg

Juve 0 Real Madrid 3

Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72

Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 Aggregate 2-1

First Leg

Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2

Sarabia 31 Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68

Photo: Por Laslo Varga - Obra do próprio, GFDL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7499760

Champions: Barcelona in shock exit, Klopp rules

Who would have said that Roma would stun Barcelona with three goals without reply? They did and Roma is in the semi-finals of the Champions League, along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which beat Manchester City away 2-1, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Guardiola wins the Premiership this season. Next?

Manchester City 1 Liverpool FC 2

Jesus 2 Salah 56 Firmino 77

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0

Salah 12

Oxlade-Chamberlain 21

Mané 31

Roma 3 Barcelona 0 Roma win on away goals (Aggregate 4-4)

Dzeko 6

De Rossa 58 (pen.)

Manolas 82

Barcelona 4 Roma 1

De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87

Previous round

Besiktas 1 Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5 Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59 Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé 20

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39 Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0 First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71 Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52 Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski 79, 88

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62 Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

Mane 25, 53, 85

Salah 29

Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Quarter Finals

The first legs of the quarter finals were played tonight. CSKA needs to score three past Arsenal without reply in Moscow, as does Sporting in Lisbon against Atlético, and Salzburg at home to Lazio. Marseille only has to score two without reply.

Leipzig (Germany) 1 Marseille (France) 0

Werner 45+1

Arsenal (England) 4 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 1

Ramsey 9, 28 Golovin 15

Lacazette 23 (pen.) 35

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 0

Koke 1

Griezmann 40

Lazio (Italy) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 2

Lulic 8 V. Berisha 30 (pen.)

Parolo 49 Minamino 71

Felipe Anderson 74

Immobile 76

Second Leg: April 12

Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through

Second Leg

Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1

Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1

Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8

Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3

Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5

Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3

Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4

Matches played on March 8 and 15

First Leg

Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2

Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1

Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0

Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0

Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1

Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1

Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2

Previous games in both competitions

Photo By Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50819743