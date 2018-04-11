World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Champions: Real, Bayern, Liverpool, Roma

Society

Champions: Real, Bayern, Liverpool, Roma

Champions: Real, Bayern, Liverpool, Roma. 62318.jpeg

Liverpool, Roma, Real and Bayern in the semi-finals. Moral of the story: never under-estimate or write off an Italian team. Roma eliminated Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the second leg after losing the first 4-1: Juventus almost forced Real to extra time until, who else?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the penalty in the last gasp of the match (90+8).

Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3

Ronaldo 90 + 8 (pen.) Mandzukic 2, 37 Matuidi 61

First leg

Juve 0 Real Madrid 3

                    Ronaldo 3, 64 Marcelo 72

Bayern Munich 0 Sevilla 0 Aggregate 2-1

First Leg

Sevilla 1 Bayern Munich 2

Sarabia 31       Jesus Navas 37 (o.g.) Thiago Alcântara 68

Photo: Por Laslo Varga - Obra do próprio, GFDL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7499760

Champions: Barcelona in shock exit, Klopp rules

Who would have said that Roma would stun Barcelona with three goals without reply? They did and Roma is in the semi-finals of the Champions League, along with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which beat Manchester City away 2-1, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Guardiola wins the Premiership this season. Next?

  

Manchester City 1  Liverpool FC 2

Jesus 2                    Salah 56 Firmino 77

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 0

Salah 12

Oxlade-Chamberlain 21

Mané 31

Roma 3  Barcelona 0  Roma win on away goals (Aggregate 4-4)

Dzeko 6

De Rossa 58 (pen.)

Manolas 82

Barcelona 4 Roma 1

De Rossi o.g. Manolas o.g. Piquè 59 Luís Suárez 87

  

Previous round

Besiktas 1              Bayern 3 First Leg 0-5  Aggregate 1-8

Vagner Love 59   Thiago Alcântara 18, Gökhan Könül 46 (o.g.), Wagner 84

  

Barcelona 3 Chelsea 0 First Leg 1-1 Aggregate: 4-1

Messi 3, 63

Dembélé  20

  

Manchester United 1 Sevilla 2 First Leg 0-0 Aggregate 1-2

R. Lukaku 84 Ben Yedder 74, 78

  

Roma 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 First Leg 1-2

Dzeko 52

  

Manchester City 1 Basel 2 First Leg 4-0 Aggregate 5-2

Jesus 8 Elyounoussi 17, M. Lang 71

Tottenham 1 Juventus 2 First Leg 2-2 Aggregate 3-4

Son 39          Higuaín 64, Dybala 67

Liverpool 0 FC Porto 0  First Leg 5-0 Aggregate 5-0

Paris SG 1 Real Madrid 2 First Leg 1-3 Aggregate 2-5

Cavani 71       Ronaldo 51

Casemiro 80

  

  

  

  

First Legs

Wednesday February 21

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1

Ferreyra 52               Cengiz Ünder 41

Fred 71

Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0

Second Leg March 13

Tuesday February 20

Bayern 5 Besiktas 0

  

Müller 43, 66

Coman 53

Lewandowski  79, 88

  

Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1

Willian 62  Messi 75

Second Leg March 14

Wednesday February 14

Real Madrid 3 Paris SG 1

                         Rabiot 33

Ronaldo 45 (p) 83

Marcelo 86

FC Porto 0 Liverpool FC 5

                  Mane 25, 53, 85

                  Salah 29

       Firmino 89

Second Leg March 6

Tuesday February 13

Basel 0 Manchester City 4

             Gündogan 14, 53; Bernardo Silva 18; Agüero 23

The scoreline speaks for itself. Guardiola has established his tiki-taka at City and his belief that ball possession means that the other team has to work harder and run faster and exhaust themselves, then becoming physically and emotionally destroyed with the defeat, is making its mark in the Premiership and for City, the first time in Europe. The team to beat.

Juventus 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Higuain (2,9 pen) Kane 35, Eriksen 71

62 per cent ball possession for Spurs, game-maker Eriksen

Spurs are on a roll

Second Leg March 7

Champions League

  

According to the UEFA club coefficients, the following clubs should pass to the last 8: Manchester City, Bayern München, Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Porto, Real Madrid.

Club - Country - UEFA Ranking

Basel (Switzerland) 18 v. Manchester City (England) 8

Bayern München (Germany) 3 v. Besiktas (Turkey) 23

Chelsea (England) 12 v. Barcelona (Spain) 2

Juventus (Italy) 5 v. Tottenham Hotspur (England) 19

Sevilla (Spain) 7 v. Manchester United (England) 11

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 15 v. Roma (Italy) 25

FC Porto (Portugal) 9 v. Liverpool (England) 31

Real Madrid (Spain) 1 v. PSG (France) 6

Europa League Quarter Finals

The first legs of the quarter finals were played tonight. CSKA needs to score three past Arsenal without reply in Moscow, as does Sporting in Lisbon against Atlético, and Salzburg at home to Lazio. Marseille only has to score two without reply.

Leipzig (Germany) 1 Marseille (France) 0

Werner 45+1

Arsenal (England) 4 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 1

Ramsey 9, 28            Golovin 15

Lacazette 23 (pen.) 35

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 0

Koke 1

Griezmann 40

Lazio (Italy) 4 Salzburg (Austria) 2

Lulic 8             V. Berisha 30 (pen.)

Parolo 49          Minamino 71

Felipe Anderson 74

Immobile 76

Second Leg: April 12

Europa League Round of 16: CSKA through

  

  

Second Leg

  

  

Arsenal (England) 3 Milan (Italy) 1 Agg. 5-1

Salzburg (Austria) 0 Dortmund (Germany) 0 Agg. 2-1

Lyon (France) 2 CSKA Moskva (Russia) 3 Agg. 3-3 CSKA wins on away goals

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 1 Atlético (Spain) 5 Agg. 1-8

Plzen (Czech Republic) 2 Sporting CP (Portugal) 1 Agg. 2-3

Athletic (Spain) 1 Marseille (France) 2 Agg. 2-5

Zenit (Russia) 1 Leipzig (Germany) 1 Agg. 2-3

Dinamo Kiev 0 Lazio (Italy) 2 Agg. 2-4

Matches played on March 8 and 15

First Leg

Milan (Italy) 0 Arsenal (England) 2

Dortmund (Germany) 1 Salzburg (Austria) 2

CSKA Moskva (Russia) 0 Lyon (France) 1

Atlético (Spain) 3 Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia) 0

Sporting CP (Portugal) 2 Plzen (Czech Republic) 0

Marseille (France) 3 Athletic (Spain) 1

Leipzig (Germany) 2 Zenit (Russia) 1

Lazio (Italy) 2 Dinamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 2

Previous games in both competitions

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/27-02-2018/140194-one_week_uefa-0/

  

Photo By Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50819743

 

Topics Real Champions League
Comments
Topical Analytics
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Americas
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Asia
Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable
Readers' top
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Politics
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Lyuba Lulko Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed