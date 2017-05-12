Europa League: United versus Ajax

The UEFA finals are Champions League Juventus against Real Madrid and in the Europa League, Manchester United against Ajax. United beat Celta Vigo 2-1 over two legs (1-0 and 1-1) and Ajax saw off Lyon

Europa League Semi-Finals second legs

Manchester United 1 Celta Vigo 1 First Leg Celta 0 United 1

Fellaini 17 Roncaglia 85

Aggregate: United 2-1

Lyon 3 Ajax 1 First Leg Ajax 4 Lyon1 Agregate: Ajax 5-4

Lacazette 45+1, 45 (pen.) Dolberg 27

Ghezzal 81

First legs

Celta Vigo 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford 67 (set piece)

Celta saw a little more of the ball (54% to 46%) and worked the ball, at home, slightly more than United. However in practical terms, United had 5 shots on target against Celta's 2; United saw three shots saved, against 1 for Celta. Celta keeper Sergio Álvarez saved shots from Rashford, Mkhitaryan and Lingard in the first 45 minutes. But...Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo was up against the Master, José Mourinho, who does his homework. Good news for Mourinho? The Man of the Match was Paul Pogba!! The goal came from a free kick, outside the area.

Champions League: Wednesday May 3

Monaco 0 Juventus 2

Higuain 29, 59

Europa League: Wednesday May 3

Ajax 4 Lyon 1

Traoré 25, 71 Valbuena 66

Dolberg 34

Younes 49

Champions: Real versus Juve

Juventus beat Monaco over the two legs with an aggregate of four goals to one, winning 2-0 away in France and 2-1 at home. Tomorrow Atlético de Madrid takes on arch rivals Real Madrid, winner of the first leg by three goals to nil.

Atlético 2 Real 1

Saul Ñíguez 12 Isco 42

Griezmann 16 (pen)

First leg Real Madrid 3 Atlético de Madrid 0 Aggregate Real 4 Atlético 1

Champions League: Juventus books place

Juventus 2 Monaco 1 First leg Monaco 0 Juventus 2 (Aggregate Juventus 4-1)

Mandzukic 33 Mbappé 69

Dani Alves 44

Monaco did not come to Turin defeated, despite the two goal lead Juve took home from France. Ball possession gave the away side an advantage of 53% to 47% although Juventus had 6 shots on target against Monaco's 2. However, Monaco had 5 shots off target against the home side's 4, saw 4 shots blocked against Juve's 5 and had 8 corners against 6.

Conclusion: Juventus is a very strong contender for the Champions League title this season. Against whom we shall see tomorrow.

UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete

In the Europa League, Celta Vigo lost narrowly at home to José Mourinho's Manchester United, while Ajax has the advantage in the other tie. In the Champions League, it's Real Madrid and Juventus ahead against Atlético and Monaco. United is back, Mourinho's magic can once again be seen.

Europa League: Thursday May 4

Celta Vigo 0 Manchester United 1

Rashford 67 (set piece)

Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus United?

Higuain gave Juve a 2-0 away lead against a Monaco side which has started to place itself in the elite of European soccer. In the Europa League, Ajax is back, with a 4-1 win against Lyon. Unless Lyon wins by three goals in the second leg (not impossible) Ajax will face the winner of the Manchester United versus Celta Vigo tie.