FIFA Final: France meets Croatia

England 1 Croatia 2 (extra time)

Trippier 5 Perisic 69, Mandzukic 109

With Southgate, England is back and the feeling is that this young side will blossom for many years to come.

Belgium had more of the ball (60/40%) but France had more of the action, 19 shots, 5 on against 9/3, 6 shots blocked against 1.

France 1 Belgium 0

Umtiti 51

England 2 Sweden 0

Maguire 30

Dele 59

Russia 2 Croácia 2 Penalties: Croatia win 4-3

Kramaric 39, Vida 101

Cheryshev 31 Fernandes 115

Nobody expected Russia to get within one penalty shot of the semi-final, on paper Croatia was far superior to the host nation. Russia came through this FIFA World Cup with flying colors, with some excellent team-work, and some brilliant passing which saw Russia's boys make incursions down both flanks and, what is rare, through the middle. Some exhilarating flowing soccer from Russia's finest, who ate the grass and honored their shirt. Full marks to team Russia, 2018! RESPECT!

Friday

France 2 Uruguay 0

Varane 40 Griezmann 61

Brazil 1 Belgium 2

R. Augusto 76 Fernandinho 13 (o.g.), De Bruyne 31

Last 16

Argentina 3 France 4

Griezmann (pen.) 13 Pavard 57 Mbappe 64, 68

Di Maria ,Mercado 47 Aguero 90+2

Portugal 1 Uruguay 2

Pepe 55 Cavani 2 (7, 62)

Russia 1 Spain 1 Penalties 4-3 Russia

Dzyuba 41 (Penalty)

Ignashevich 12 (own goal)

Croatia 1 Denmark 1 Penalties 4-2 Croatia

M: Jorgensen 1

Mandzukic 4

Belgium 3 Japan 2

Haraguchi 48 Inui 52

Vertonghen 69, Fellaini 74, Chadli 90+4

Brazil 2 Mexico 0

Neymar 51

Firmino 88

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

Forsberg 66

England 1 Colombia 1 Penalties 4-3 England

Kane 57 (pen.) Y. Mina 90+3

Next round: Quarter-finals (Last Eight)

July 6: France v. Uruguay; Brazil v. Belgium; July 7: Russia v. Croatia; Sweden v. England

Goals by country (in second phase)

14 goals Belgium

12 goals England, Croatia

11 goals Russia

10 goals France; 8 goals Brazil; 7 goals Spain, Uruguay 6 goals Argentina, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, Sweden; 5 goals Switzerland; 3 goals Denmark, Mexico

Goalscorers (in second phase)

6 goals

Kane (England)

4 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) R. Lukaku (Belgium) Cheryshev (Russia)

3 goals

Mina (Colombia) Diego Costa (Spain) Mbappe (France) Dzyuba (Russia) Cavani (Uruguay) Griezmann (France)

2 goals

Aguero (Argentina), Coutinho, Neymar (Brazil); Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic, (Croatia) Hazard (Belgium) Stones (England); Inui (Japan) Grandqvist (Sweden); Suarez (Uruguay)

1 goal

Messi, Marcos Rojo, Di Maria, Mercado (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj, Vertonghen, Fellaini, Chadli, De Bruyne (Belgium); R. Augusto, Firmino, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Kramaric, Vida (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen, Jorgensen (Denmark); Lingard, Maguire, Dele, Trippier (England); Pavard, Pogba, Varane, Umtiti (France); Osako, Kagawa, Honda, Karaguchi (Japan); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Quaresma, Pepe (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin, Fernandes (Russia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson, Forsberg (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)

Semi-Finals

Quarter-finals

Last 16

FIFA: Group Phase complete

