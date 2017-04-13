Juve have an important advantage over Barcelona but ask Paris Saint-Germain about it; Dortmund had a horrific tie, experiencing a bomb blast and a home defeat. Real, Olé Olé, a Cristiano Ronaldo brace. Leicester City...can they actually do it? Ask Shakespeare...

Champions League Quarter Finals (Last 8) First Legs

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 (Played Tuesday)

Dybala 7,22

Chiellini 55

Barça actually had more shots, 15 to 14, but the home side had eight on target against three. Barça saw 4 shots blocked (against 2) and had far more ball possession, away in Italy, 66% to 34%. This tie is far from over and it would not be the first time Barcelona has turned around a seemingly impossible disadvantage at home. In March Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at home after trailing 4-0 in the first leg, winning the tie 6-5.

Wednesday April 12

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 (rescheduled from Tuesday due to bomb blast)

Dembélé 57 Mbappé 19, 79 S. Bender 35 og

Kagawa 84

A lightning counter attack and a Bender header into his own goal saw Monaco leave the field on half-time 2-0 ahead. The home side came back with a move involving Guerreiro, Aubameyang, Kagawa and Dembélé but Mbappé, man of the match, put Monaco 3-1 ahead, showing his class as he intercepted a pass (Piszczek to Papasthathopoulos) and fired past the keeper. Kagawa reduced on 84', receiving an assist from Ginter, setting himself up and firing home. Dortmund needs to win by two goals in Monaco.

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Vidal 25 Cristiano Ronaldo 47 77

The first man to score in 100 Champions League club competition games, Cristiano Ronaldo, answered his critics with a brace, away, at Bayern. OK Vidal missed a penalty in the first half and Bayern had a man sent off (Javi Martínez, 61'). But Bayern have to beat Real...in Madrid.

Atlético Madrid 1 Leicester City 0

Griezmann 28 (pen.)

Atlético 15 shots, Leicester 6, Atlético 4 shots on target, Leicester zero; the home side had 4 shots saved, the visitors, three; Atlético had a ball on the woodwork and had eight corners to 1.

