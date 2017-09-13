Champions: CSKA pulls off great result
Champions League Matchday One: Great result for CSKA
CSKA Moskva stunned Benfica in Lisbon with a 2-1 away victory for the first match of the Champions League Matchday One. In the other game in Group A, Manchester United saw off Basel by 3-0 in the United Kingdom.
Seferovic put the home side ahead on 50' at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz, the home of Sport Lisboa e Benfica but CSKA struck back with a penalty from Vitinho on 63' and the scoreline was closed on 71' by Zhamaletdinov.
Group A
Manchester United 3 Basel 0
Benfica 1 CSKA Moskva 2
Group B
Celtic 0 PSG 5
Bayern 3 Anderlecht 0
Group C
Roma 0 Atlético 0
Chelsea 6 Qarabag 0
Group D
Olympiacos 2 Sporting CP 3
Barcelona 3 Juventus 0
Playing tomorrow
Group E
Liverpool Sevilla Maribor Spartak Moskva
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk Napoli Feyenoord Manchester City
Group G
Porto Besiktas Leipzig Monaco
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur Dortmund Real Madrid APOEL
Champions and Europa Leagues
Russia has four teams in UEFA competitions
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with 5 clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has 4 representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal 3 each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
This year in the same document we bring you all the European fixtures, scores and tables; the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, national championships, Super Cups and Cups, including links to last year's events. All the info you need on one page in the same place.
In the Champions League the English contingent is biggest with five clubs representing the Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City from the north and the London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). Spain has four representatives and Germany, Italy and Portugal three each. CSKA and Spartak (both from Moscow) represent Russia.
In the Europa League, Zenit and Lokomotiv Moskva fly the Russian flag. All information on the groups below
UEFA Champions League GROUPS
GROUP A
Benfica (Portugal) Manchester United (England) Basel (Switzerland) CSKA Moskva (Russia)
GROUP B
Bayern München (Germany) PSG (France) Anderlecht (Belgium) Celtic (Scotland)
GROUP C
Chelsea (England) Atlético Madrid (Spain) Roma (Italy) Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
GROUP D
Juventus (Italy) Barcelona (Spain) Olympiacos (Greece) Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)
GROUP E
Spartak Moskva (Russia) Sevilla (Spain) Liverpool (England) Maribor (Slovenia)
GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) Manchester City (England) Napoli (Italy) Feyenoord (Netherlands)
GROUP G
Monaco (France) FC Porto (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Leipzig (Germany)
GROUP H
Real Madrid (Spain) Dortmund (Germany) Tottenham Hotspur (England) APOEL (Cyprus)
Countries
Azerbaijan (1) Qarabag
Belgium (1) Anderlecht
Cyprus (1) APOEL
England (5) Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur
France (2) PSG, Monaco
Germany (3) Bayern München, Leipzig, Dortmund
Greece (1) Olympiacos
Italy (3) Roma, Juventus, Napoli
Netherlands (1) Feyenoord
Portugal (3) Benfica, Sporting CP, FC Porto
Russia (2) CSKA Moskva, Spartak Moskva
Scotland (1) Celtic
Slovenia (1) Maribor
Spain (4) Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Real Madrid
Switzeland (1) Basel
Turkey (1) Besiktas
Ukraine (1) Shakhtar Donetsk
Matches
Matchday 1 Tuesday September 12 Groups ABCD Wednesday September 13 Groups EFGH
Matchday 2 Tuesday September 26 (EFGH) Wednesday September 27 (ABCD)
Matchday 3 Tuesday October 17 (EFGH) Wednesday October 18 (ABCD)
Matchday 4 Tuesday October 31 (ABCD) Wednesday November 1 (EFGH)
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
Europa League Matchday 1
Group A
Slavia Praha Maccabi Tel-Aviv Villarreal Astana
Group B
Young Boys Partizan Dinamo Kyiv Skënderbeu
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir Ludogorets Hoffenheim Braga
Group D
Rijeka AEK Austria Wien AC Milan
Group E
Apollon Lyon Atalanta Everton
Group F
Kobenhavn Lokomotiv Moskva Zlin Sheriff
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) Plzen H. Beer-Sheva Lugano
Group H
Arsenal Köln Crvena Zvezda BATE
Group I
Vitoria SC Salzburg Marseille Konyaspor
Group J
Hertha Berlin Athletic Zorya Östersund
Group K
Vitesse Lazio Zulte Waregem Nice
Group L
Real Sociedad Rosenborg Vardar Zenit
Photo: By azrael74 from Berlin, Deutschland - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=957952
Matchday 5 Tuesday November 21 (EFGH) Wednesday November 22 (ABCD)
Matchday 6 Tuesday December 5 (ABCD) Wednesday December 6 (EFGH)
Round of 16 First Leg February 13/14, 20/21 2018
Round of 16 Second Leg March 6/7, 13/14 2018
Quarter Finals First Leg April 3/4 Second Leg April 10/11
Semi-Finals First Leg April 24/25 Second Leg May 1/2
Final May 26 at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev
UEFA Europa League GROUPS
GROUP A
Villarreal CF (Spain) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (Israel) FC Astana (Kazakstan) SK Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
GROUP B
FC Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), BSC Young Boys (Switzerland), FK Partizan (Serbia), KF Skënderbeu (Albania)
GROUP C
Braga (Portugal), Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany), İstanbul Başakşehir (Turkey)
GROUP D
AC Milan (Italy), FK Austria Wien (Austria), HNK Rijeka (Croatia), AEK Athens (Greece)
GROUP E
Lyon (France), Everton (England), Atalanta (Italy), Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
GROUP F
København (Denmark), Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Zlín (Czech Republic)
GROUP G
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic), Fotbal Club Steaua București (Romania), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Lugano (Switzerland)
GROUP H
Arsenal (England), BATE Borisov (Belarus), Köln (Germany), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
GROUP I
Salzburg (Austria), Marseille (France), Vitória SC (Portugal), Konyaspor (Turkey)
GROUP J
Athletic Club (Spain), Hertha Berlin (Germany), Zorya (Ukraine), Östersund (Sweden)
GROUP K
Lazio (Italy), Nice (France), SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium), Vitesse (Netherlands)
GROUP L
Zenit (Russia), Real Sociedad (Spain), Rosenborg (Norway), Vardar (Macedonia)
Countries
Albania (1) KF Skënderbeu
Austria (2) FK Austria Wien, Salzburg
Belarus (1) BATE Borisov
Belgium (1) Zulte Waregem
Bulgaria (1) Ludogorets Razgrad
Croatia (1) HNK Rijeka
Cyprus (1) Apollon Limassol
Czech Republic (3) SK Slavia Praha, Zlin, Viktoria Plzeň
Denmark (1) FC København
England (2) Everton, Arsenal
France (3) Lyon, Marseille, Nice
Germany (3) TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Köln, Hertha Berlin
Greece (1) AEK Athens
Israel (2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Italy (3) AC Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Kazakstan (1) FC Astana
Macedonia (1) Vardar
Moldova (1) FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Netherlands (1) Vitesse
Norway (1) Rosenborg BK
Portugal (2) Braga, Vitória SC (Guimarães)
Romania (1) Fotbal Club Steaua București
Russia (2) Lokomotiv Moskva, Zenit St. Petersburg
Serbia (2) FK Partizan, Crvena Zvezda
Spain (3) Villarreal CF, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Real Sociedad
Sweden (1) Östersund
Switzerland (2) BSC Young Boys, Lugano
Turkey (2) İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor
Ukraine (2) FC Dynamo Kyiv, Zorya
Matches
Matchday 1 Thursday September 14
Matchday 2 Thursday September 28
Matchday 3 Thursday October 19
Matchday 4 Thursday November 2
Matchday 5 Thursday November 23
Matchday 6 Thursday December 7
Round of 32 First Leg February 15 2018
Round of 32 Second Leg February 22 2018
Round of 16 First Leg March 8 Second Leg March 15
Quarter Finals First Leg April 5 Second Leg April 12
Semi-Finals First Leg April 26 Second Leg May 3
Final May 16 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, France
Europa League Matchday 1
Group A
Slavia Praha Maccabi Tel-Aviv Villarreal Astana
Group B
Young Boys Partizan Dinamo Kyiv Skënderbeu
Group C
Istanbul Basaksehir Ludogorets Hoffenheim Braga
Group D
Rijeka AEK Austria Wien AC Milan
Group E
Apollon Lyon Atalanta Everton
Group F
Kobenhavn Lokomotiv Moskva Zlin Sheriff
Group G
FCSB (Steaua) Plzen H. Beer-Sheva Lugano
Group H
Arsenal Köln Crvena Zvezda BATE
Group I
Vitoria SC Salzburg Marseille Konyaspor
Group J
Hertha Berlin Athletic Zorya Östersund
Group K
Vitesse Lazio Zulte Waregem Nice
Group L
Real Sociedad Rosenborg Vardar Zenit
Photo: By azrael74 from Berlin, Deutschland - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=957952
Serbians unfold banner on unity with Russians at EuroLeague match