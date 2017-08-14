2017-2018 Soccer Season: Crisis Chelsea in the Year of Mourinho?

Spartak Moskva continues a very disappointing start to the season in the Russian Prem'er-Liga, this week losing to rivals CSKA Moskva in the Moscow Derby. Chelsea follows up the defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield with a 3-2 home defeat against Burnley. In Spain, Real blast Barça in the first leg of the Super Cup.

European Leagues, Euro Finals and Membership Associations Super Cups

Russian Prem'er-Liga (After 6 games)

CSKA-Spartak was the crunch match this week in the Russian Primer-Liga, Spartak, the champions, continuing a disappointing start to the season, lying ninth after six matches. CSKA 2 Spartak 1 was the result. In the other big match at the top, Zenit thrashed Akhmat Grozny 4-0 and claims top spot, while Krasnodar dropped points at home to Amkar (1-1).

Leaders: 1. Zenit 16; 2. Rostov 13; 3. Lokomotiv Moskva 13; 4. CSKA 12; 5. Krasnodar 11

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Spartak Moskva

2. CSKA Moskva 3. Zenit St. Petersburg 4. FC Krasnodar 5. Akhmat Grozny (formerly Terek Grozny)

English Premier League (After 1 game)

Chelsea get off to a home defeat after losing the FA Charity Shield to Arsenal. The result was Chelsea 2 Burnley 3. Spurs won 2-0 away at Newcastle FC, Manchester City coming away from newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion with the same score, while Liverpool got a point at Watford in a six-goal draw (3-3). Arsenal won the seven-goal thriller at home against Leicester (4-3) and Manchester United won 4-0 at home against West Ham United.

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Chelsea FC

2. Tottenham Hotspur FC 3. Manchester City FC 4. Liverpool FC 5. Arsenal FC

German Bundesliga (Kick-off August 18/19)

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: FC Bayern München

2. RB Leipzig 3. Borussia Dortmund 4. Hoffenheim 5. 1. FC Köln

French Ligue 1 (After 2 games)

Nice is the team in trouble in France, with zero points from the opening two games, while the pack at the top looks familiar. Lyon won away at Rennes 2-1; Marseille won 1-0 at Nantes; Saint-Étienne is back in the pack at the top with a 1-0 away win at Caen. PSG got the three points at Guingamp, Neymar scoring and serving an assist on his debut; Falcao helped Monaco to a 4-1 win at Dijon.

Leaders: PSG, Lyon, Marseille, Monaco, St.-Étienne (all with 6 points)

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: AS Monaco FC

2. Paris Saint-Germain 3. OGC Nice 4. Olympique Lyonnais 5. Olympique de Marseille

Portuguese Primeira Liga (After 2 games)

Sporting CP is off to a good start with a maximum six points from the opening two games, 2-0 away at Desportivo das Aves last week and then this week a 1-0 home win against Vitória de Setúbal. Tondela 0 FC Porto 1, five goals without suffering any after two games. Rio Ave won 2-1 at Boavista in the city of Porto. Benfica and Vitória Guimarães play Monday.

Leaders: FC Porto, Sporting CP, Rio Ave (6 points)

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Sport Lisboa e Benfica

2. FC Porto 3. Sporting Clube de Portugal 4. Vitória SC (Guimarães) 5. Sporting Clube de Braga

Spanish Primera Liga (Kick-off August 18,19)

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Real Madrid CF

2. FC Barcelona 3. Club Atlético de Madrid FC 4. Sevilla FC 5. Villarreal CF

Italian Serie A (Kick-off August 19,20)

2016-2017 Final Standings

Champion: Juventus FC

2. AS Roma 3. SSC Napoli 4. Atalanta BC 5. SS Lazio

Euro finals

Women's UEFA Final

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo: By André Zahn - André Zahn (User:Nic/de:Benutzer:Nic), CC BY-SA 2.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1008333

Netherlands 4 Denmark 2

Nadim 6 (Pen.); Harder 33

Miedema 1º, 89; Martens 28; Spitse 51

UEFA Super Cup Final

Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1 Played August 8 in Skopje, Serbia

Casemiro 24 Lukaku 62

Isco 52

59 per cent ball possession to Real, 41% for United; passing accuracy 90% to 83% in Real's favor, 16 shots to 13, 2 on the woodwork, depicts the way the game went. Real Madrid is in a different league and Manchester United have a long way to go to reach the top of European soccer.

Supercups

Spanish Super Cup First Leg

Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Messi 77 (pen.)

Piqué (o.g.) 50, Ronaldo 80, Asensio 90

England: Community Shield 2017

Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (Arsenal win on penalties 4-1)

Moses (46)

Kolasinac (82)

Portugal: Super Cup 2017

Benfica 3 Vitória SC (Guimarães) 1

Jonas, Seferovic, Raul Jimenez

Raphinha

Germany DFL Supercup 2017

Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bayern win 5-4 on penalties)

Pulisic, Piszczek (o.g.)

Lewandowski, Aubameyang

France: Super Cupb 2017

Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Djibril Sidibe 30

Dani Alves (51); Adrien Rabiot (63)

Russia Super Cup 2017

Spartak Moskva 2 Lokomotiv Moskva 1 (aet 0 0)

Luiz Adriano (101), Q. Promes (113)

M. Fernandes (116)

Last season's Champions League 2016-1017

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/showbiz/18-06-2017/138000-confederations_cup-0/

Last season's Europa League (2016-2017)

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-05-2017/137713-united_ajax-0/

Photo: By André Zahn - André Zahn (User:Nic/de:Benutzer:Nic), CC BY-SA 2.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1008333