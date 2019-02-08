World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Jehova's Witnesses hunted down in Russia

Society » Real life stories

In the town of Urai in Russia's northern Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous region, the police in cooperation with Federal Security Bureau officers conducted a special operation to arrest members of Jehovah's Witnesses* religious organization. The organisation is banned in Russia.

Jehova's Witnesses hunted down in Russia. 63397.jpeg

A criminal case was initiated against the Jehovists living in Urai. The police seized extremist literature, computers, cell phones and other items relevant to the investigation.

The activities of the religious organization in Uray had been organized from July 2017 to July 2018, that is, after Jehovah's Witnesses* was banned in the Russian Federation as an extremist organization. However, it remains unclear why security forces decided to detain them only now. It also remains unknown how many people were arrested.

As it was said, the followers of this organization were propagating their superiority over other citizens who were not Jehovah's Witnesses*, and held secret gatherings to work out plans, study extremist ideology and recruit new members among local residents inciting them to break their family relations and disregard public authorities.

It is worth noting that Russian President Putin said at a meeting of the Human Rights Council on December 11, 2018 that the inclusion of Jehovah's Witnesses* on the list of extremist groups was "total nonsense." However, the persecution of the Jehovists in Russia continued.

On February 7, the Kremlin reported that Putin would soon give instructions on the results of his meeting with members of the Human Rights Council pertaining to the decision to ban Jehovah's Witnesses*  in the Russian Federation. Putin's spokesman declined to comment on the recent decision of the court of the city of Orel, which on February 6, 2019, sentenced Danish citizen Dennis Christensen to six years in prison on charges of extremism.

*Extremist organization, banned in Russia

The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
Topics religion religion christianity religious sect jehova's witnesses
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
Americas
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
Columnists
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
News All >
Readers' top
The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow
Jehova's Witnesses hunted down in Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?

Those who have not had a chance to experience all the "beauty" of the arms race of the 1960s and the 1970s are incredibly "lucky" today

Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Columnists
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Americas
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?

Those who have not had a chance to experience all the "beauty" of the arms race of the 1960s and the 1970s are incredibly "lucky" today

Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Columnists
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Columnists
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan

In 2011, NATO launched an illegal, savage attack against the country with the Highest Human Development Index in Africa. Let us see where Libya stands today.

Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Americas
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
Contributor submission The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0? Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow
The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
NATO to strike Russia through Suwalki Corridor
NATO to strike Russia through Suwalki Corridor
NATO to strike Russia through Suwalki Corridor
NATO to strike Russia through Suwalki Corridor
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
The Documented Ancient Construction Method of The Great Pyramid
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
Libya: The effects of the Hand of Satan
The Myth of the US Knocking the Hell Out of ISIS
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0?
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.