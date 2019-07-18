World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old

Society » Real life stories print

New York Senator, Democrat Chuck Schumer, believes that FaceApp photo-processing application developed by Russian company Wireless Lab is a threat to the national security of the United States. The politician expressed his opinion in a letter that he sent to the FBI and the US Federal Trade Commission.

US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old. 63677.jpeg

The senator published the document on Twitter. He wrote that millions of Americans who downloaded FaceApp had to give the company full and unconditional access to their personal photos and data.

"I have serious concerns regarding both the protection of the data that is being aggregated as well as whether users are aware of who may have access to it," his letter reads.

In the letter, Schumer said that the privacy policy of the application does not answer the question of what happens to this data after a user deletes the app from their device. The senator is concerned that this level of access lets the company use images uploaded to FaceApp without user consent.

Chuck Schumer is also worried about the fact that the developer's office is based in Russia. He asked the FBI to find out whether the data of millions of Americans, who uploaded their private information into FaceApp, could be in the hands of the Russian government or companies associated with it.

FaceApp appeared in 2017. The application uses an artificial intelligence technology that can alter downloaded photos making people depicted on them younger or older. A user can also change their sex, hair color, or add tattoos and makeup to their photographic images.

The interest in the application has recently grown globally thanks to the so-called FaceApp Challenge, when many celebrities and public figures also started publishing their "old" photos on social media.

The viral application caused public concerns after programmer Joshua Nozzi mentioned hidden dangers of the photo editor. He said that FaceApp sends several photos from smartphone memory to its server, even if the user selected one. Later, TechCrunch reported that neither the staff of the publication, nor third-party experts found signs of background photo downloads.

Meanwhile, FaceApp developers have responded to US Senator Chuck Schumer. They said that they store all downloaded user data in a cloud and promptly delete the information. The program downloads only the file that the user wants to edit, and most of the photos are deleted within 48 hours. They also said that all features of FaceApp are available without the need to log in to the system where the user is authenticated. Ninety-nine percent of users do not log in, and developers do not have access to their data.

If desired, the user can delete their data from FaceApp. This can be done through "Settings - Support - Report an error", indicating "confidentiality" in the "subject" line.

FaceApp developers assured that they neither sell nor transfer information about users to third parties. To crown it all, even though FaceApp's research and development team is located in Russia, the user data is not transmitted to Russia.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Columnists
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
News All >
Last materials
US senator cracks down on FaceApp that made him look too old
Three nuclear units of Kalinin NPP in Central Russia shut down
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
US has three options to subdue Iran
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Columnists
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call

One phone call that EU leaders can make to Kiev may help resolve the crisis in the Donbass

Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Columnists
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Dmitry Sudakov The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled Dmitry Sudakov Vadim Gorshenin Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Let's launch the Half the Planet movement Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia gives up on helicopter carriers, Armata tanks and Su-57 jets
Russia: New Super-Weapon Exceeding the Best in the West
Russian planes carrying S-400 Triumf missile system land in Turkey
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
The truth about Flight MH17 disaster over Ukraine will never be unveiled
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Russia will collapse after Vladimir Putin's presidency ends
Who can win World War Three if it can be won at all?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.