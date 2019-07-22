Metallica's Robert Trujillo sings iconic Russian rock anthem in Moscow

US rock band Metallica surprised its Russian fans on Sunday, July 21, at a concert in Moscow, where the band played at Luzhniki stadium as part of the WorldWired Tour.



Metallica singing Russian rock song

In the middle of the concert, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett were on stage alone, and Trujillo suddenly started singing a song by late Russian rock star Viktor Tsoi in Russian. The crowd immediately started singing along.

Robert Trujillo sang the song called "Gruppa Krovi" which translates as "Blood Type." Viktor Tsoi, the frontman of Kino rock band, released the song in 1988. It still remains probably one of the best-known rock songs in Russia.

Sav Entertainment concert agency published a photo of the "cheat sheet," which Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo used to learn the lyrics of Viktor Tsoi's song. The Russian text was written in Latin and broken down into syllables.

This has become Metallica's sixth visit to Russia. The band came to Russia for the first time in 1991.