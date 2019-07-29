World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport

Society » Real life stories print

Customs officers detained a man at the airport of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, who tried to smuggle more than 400 grams of gold worth $17,000 in his stomach.

Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport. 63709.jpeg

According to the press service press service of the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan, the man was trying to depart from Tashkent to Delhi. At one point of airport inspections, customs officers decided to hold an additional inspection for the passenger. They established with the help of scanning equipment that the detained man was carrying 14 small gold bars in his own stomach. The bars weighed the total of 434 grams. Their cost made up more than 150 million soms (currency of Uzbekistan, equivalent to about 17,000 USD).

Employees of the customs service of Uzbekistan say that such incidents take place in the country on a regular basis. In March, two women were detained at the airport in Tashkent after it was found that they were trying to smuggle hand-made gold bars worth more than $15,000 to Amritsar, India, in their stomachs.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Columnists
The United Kingdom needs to reinvent itself
Columnists
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
News All >
Last materials
Man carrying 14 gold bars in his stomach arrested at airport
Fighters of another Russian PMC killed in Syria
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
The United Kingdom needs to reinvent itself
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
America and Pakistan in Search of Peace and Conflict Resolution
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity Against US Radical Unilateralism
Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia
The Trump Regime's Iran Strategy
Poroshenko stands behind Russian tanker seizure - Russian senator
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia

Why do the United States and the UK invent fake news about Russia? Why does the USA still harbour plans to take Russia under control even at the time when the world changes so fast?

Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Columnists
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Columnists
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity Against US Radical Unilateralism
Columnists
America and Pakistan in Search of Peace and Conflict Resolution
Americas
Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia

Why do the United States and the UK invent fake news about Russia? Why does the USA still harbour plans to take Russia under control even at the time when the world changes so fast?

Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Columnists
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Columnists
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity Against US Radical Unilateralism
Columnists
America and Pakistan in Search of Peace and Conflict Resolution
Americas
Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia

Why do the United States and the UK invent fake news about Russia? Why does the USA still harbour plans to take Russia under control even at the time when the world changes so fast?

Why the West can never end its conflict with Russia
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity Against US Radical Unilateralism
Columnists
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Global Unity Against US Radical Unilateralism
Columnists
America and Pakistan in Search of Peace and Conflict Resolution
Columnists
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Vadim Gorshenin Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution Vadim Gorshenin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The United Kingdom needs to reinvent itself Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission America and Pakistan in Search of Peace and Conflict Resolution Contributor submission
Comments
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Protests in Moscow: Russia on the way to another revolution
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
South Korea attacks Russian Tu-95 bomber in disputed airspace
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Donald Trump Is the Worst Boyfriend You Ever Had
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Boris Johnson: Unelected Pied Piper leading his country into the worst nightmare
Ukraine will collapse before it becomes part of Russia
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.